Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 75: Gujarat Fortunegiants v U Mumba Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 123 // 21 Nov 2018, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Parvesh Bhainswal (C) led the charge for Gujarat

The Gujarat Fortunegiants sealed an emphatic 39-35 win over U Mumba in the penultimate day of the former's home leg at 'The Arena by TransStadia' in Ahmedabad and maintained their 100% win record over their rivals from the 'Maharashtrian Derby'.

U Mumba raced away to an early 20-10 lead in the first ten minutes before the Fortunegiants clawed their way back with some crucial points to reduce the deficit to five points at the break. At a time when it seemed like U Mumba was running away with the match, the Fortunegiants combined in a fine fashion to snatch the lead and with that, continue their unbeaten streak at home this season.

Parvesh Bhainswal was the star of the show for Gujarat as the cover defender affected two super tackles which shifted the momentum towards the hosts but the spotlight eventually fell on Prapanjan, who started off well with a series of bonus points and picked up pace all through the game to pick his first 'Super-10' of this season and led his team to a fine win.

For U Mumba, Siddharth Desai was the star as he picked up 13 raid points while he was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan, who also picked up 6 raid points. Here are the player ratings from this encounter

U Mumba

Desai picked 13 raid points

Fazel Athrachali - 6/10

The U Mumba skipper did not have much of an impact as he picked just the one point but was instrumental in supporting the tackles put in by his teammates.

Siddharth Desai - 7.5/10

The lanky raider bounced back to his usual form in the first half as he picked up nine raid points in the first half but looked off-color in the second half as he picked just four points in the latter half, two bonus points included.

Rohit Baliyan - 7/10

Baliyan brought all his experience into play as he played the secondary raider role to perfection and picked six raid points, including two two-point raids that swelled U Mumba's lead in the first half.

Vinod Kumar - 6/10

Vinod Kumar started off slow in the first half with some half-hearted tackles but was soon in his element as he affected a powerful super tackle on Prapanjan early in the second half. However, his hasty tackles often put U Mumba in the backfoot.

Rohit Rana - 6.5/10

The cover defender looked in his elements as he played a massive role in assisting the defensive unit and collected three tackle points with his dashes as well.

Surender Singh - 6/10

The young cover defender finished with two tackle points to his credit but his understanding of the game saw him supporting his fellow teammates as well.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - 5/10

Cheralathan's moment of the match came when he put in a solo tackle to keep Sachin Tanwar in the U Mumba half but apart from that, the veteran corner defender did not have too much to show.

Substitutes

Darshan Kadian - 4/10

The nippy raider was thrust with the responsibility of raiding in the Do or Die situation and as the lone man on the mat and barring the one bonus point, failed to pick any other point.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - 3/10

The tall Iranian raider was subbed on in the game and was immediately sent off as he was caught napping on a raid by a toe touch from Prapanjan.

1 / 2 NEXT