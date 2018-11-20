Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 75: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra

Can Siddharth win the battle against Sunil Kumar & co.?

The home side, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on U Mumba in a Zone A clash at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Gujarat succumbed to their second loss of the season as they went down 26-29 to Dabang Delhi in tonight's encounter. While they were great in defence with 12 tackle points courtesy a High-5 by Parvesh Bhainswal (6 tackle points), their sub-par raiding led to their downfall on the night. The Fortunegiants' raiders could just manage 13 raid points.

Their issues still persist with a support raider to Sachin, who has been a lone warrior against the opposition since the beginning of the season. The surprising fact is the lack of use of K Prapanjan, who has been a revelation in the past seasons. Giving Prapanjan a consistent run could lessen the responsibilities on Sachin as well as give the Fortunegiants an extra dimension in raiding.

U Mumba, on the other hand, is coming off a comprehensive 14-point win against the Tamil Thalaivas. While their raiders could manage only 14 raid points, it was their defence which got them through with a whopping 17 tackle points.

While Vinod Kumar and Fazel Atrachali, both, got a High-5, Surender Singh and Rohit Rana contributed with 3 tackle points apiece.

The U Mumba side looks all set and may have found the balance it needed with the inclusion of Darshan Kadian and Vinod Kumar into the side.

The last time the two sides faced each other was in Match-57 of the ongoing season where the Fortunegiants came out on top (38-36) with a 2-point win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Sunil Kumar (right cover)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Rohit Gulia, K.Prapanjan/Dong Geon Lee, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Darshan Kadian, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Rana, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.