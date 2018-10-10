Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 8: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Ajay Thakur has been the top scorer for the Tamil Thalaivas

The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League carries on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Tamil Nadu as the home side Tamil Thalaivas will hope to get back on track when they battle it out against the Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the fourth day in the league.

After starting out with a dominating win against the Patna Pirates on the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, the Tamil Thalaivas have lost two matches on the trot putting a dent in their home leg run. The Tamil Thalaivas have lost their last two matches against the UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans making it a mixed bag of results so far in their home leg in Chennai.

The Tamil Thalaivas have seen their skipper and lead raider Ajay Thakur emerge as the main scorer on the mat yet again. The Indian captain has been highly effective with his running hand touches and scored vital points but has seen a lack of support from veteran raider Jasvir Singh. Athul MS, the young raider has emerged as a handy raider for the Thalaivas in the last two matches and could hope to get going as the season progresses. The defence has been poor in the past two matches allowing the opposition raiders to get in control easily and the talismanic Manjeet Chillar needs to take charge quickly.

Bengaluru Bulls have assembled a balanced squad after retaining their star raider Rohit Kumar before the auction earlier this year. They have snapped up raiders like Kashiling Adake and youngsters like Amit Sheoran and Harish Naik as well. The defence will be manned by Ashish Kumar and Mahender Singh who had impressed last season.

The tie promises to be an interesting one and will likely be won by the side who defends better on the day.

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas have somewhat lost the plot in the last two matches against UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans. Bengaluru Bulls will be fresh and the abundant talent on their roster will be raring to.

Bengaluru Bulls to beat Tamil Thalaivas.

Telecast Details

Date: 10th October 2018

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Start time: 9 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar