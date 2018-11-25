Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 81: Haryana Steelers v Dabang Delhi, Player Ratings

Monu Goyat's poor form continued

The Haryana Steelers picked up a relatively easy win at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, only their fifth of the season as the Monu Goyat-led side won 34-27 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Steelers came into the contest with just four wins from 14 games and with the dying need to pick an important win, the Steelers, led by Vikas Kandola, put up quite a show as the Delhi defenders, barring Ravinder Pahal failed to make any major impact.

Naveen Kumar's 'Super 10' was the highlight in a dismal outing for Dabang Delhi while Sachin Shingade's four-tackle point effort will surely serve as a shot in the arm for their next assignment in this season. Here are the player ratings from this game.

Dabang Delhi

Ranjith had a poor outing

Joginder Narwal - 6/10

The skipper of Dabang Delhi looked in decent touch as he affected three tackles from which he collected two points, combining well with the likes of Vishal Mane and Rajesh Narwal all through the game.

Naveen Kumar - 8/10

Young Naveen Kumar was given the arduous task of making up for the poor outing from Chandran Ranjith as he was sent out for a majority bulk of the raids, finishing with a well deserved 'Super 10'.

Ravinder Pahal - 8.5/10

The right corner defender was in his element all throughout the game as his vicious ankle holds received enough support from the rest of the team that saw him finish with a 'High-5' from the game.

Chandran Ranjith - 6.5/10

Ranjith's poor run of form made a direct impact on the outcome of the game as the extra pressure from his inefficiency, with just 4 raid points from the game, piled the pressure on the rest of his team to perform.

Rajesh Narwal - 5/10

The experienced all-rounder was assigned only defensive duties as he put in three tackles but was unsuccessful in his attempts to bring the raiders down and finished without a single point as his woeful run this season continued.

Meraj Sheykh - 4/10

The Iranian was woefully out of colour and picked up just a solitary point from all the raids he put in all throughout the game.

Vishal Mane - 4.5/10

The mighty cover defender's dashes and holds failed to make any serious impact as the veteran continued to be a lively presence only in supporting his fellow teammates' tackles.

SUBSTITUTES

Satpal - 4/10

Satpal was subbed on in place of Meraj Sheykh but failed to pick up a single point after making one tackle on Vikas Kandola.

Sumit Kumar - 4/10

The youngster was subbed on to add more firepower to the raiding unit but instead was brought down on his first raid which saw him losing his place to Meraj Sheykh.

