Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 115 // 26 Nov 2018, 07:44 IST

Can Manjeet Chhillar get the better off Rahul Chaudhari again?

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today, Monday at 8 pm IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls (22-36) and would look to win tonight's encounter to move to the fifth place in the Zone B standings.

It was their all-round failure to accumulate points that led to their defeat against the Bulls. While the raiders could manage just 13 raid points, the defense too failed to impress with its 9 tackle points. Ajay Thakur was the top raider for the side with 6 points, and Anil Kumar, who came in as a substitute, was the team's top defender with 6 tackle points.

Their inconsistency is leading to their downfall, quite similar to the case of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Zone A.

The Telugu Titans are also coming off a defeat that too at the hands of the Thalaivas. They lost to the Thalaivas by 4 points (23-27) courtesy a sub-par performance by the Titans' defensive unit.

The defense of the Titans could manage just 7 tackle points, wherein Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Krushna Madane emerged the side's top defenders with 2 tackle points each. While Abozar Mighani had a terrible outing and could manage just a single tackle point on the night.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Krushna Madane (left corner)

#2 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Manjeet Chhillar (left cover)

Probable playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and Anil Kumar

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Krushna Madane

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.