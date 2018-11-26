×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
115   //    26 Nov 2018, 07:44 IST

Can Manjeet Chhillar get the better off Rahul Chaudhari again?
Can Manjeet Chhillar get the better off Rahul Chaudhari again?

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today, Monday at 8 pm IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls (22-36) and would look to win tonight's encounter to move to the fifth place in the Zone B standings.

It was their all-round failure to accumulate points that led to their defeat against the Bulls. While the raiders could manage just 13 raid points, the defense too failed to impress with its 9 tackle points. Ajay Thakur was the top raider for the side with 6 points, and Anil Kumar, who came in as a substitute, was the team's top defender with 6 tackle points.

Their inconsistency is leading to their downfall, quite similar to the case of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Zone A.

The Telugu Titans are also coming off a defeat that too at the hands of the Thalaivas. They lost to the Thalaivas by 4 points (23-27) courtesy a sub-par performance by the Titans' defensive unit.

The defense of the Titans could manage just 7 tackle points, wherein Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Krushna Madane emerged the side's top defenders with 2 tackle points each. While Abozar Mighani had a terrible outing and could manage just a single tackle point on the night.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Krushna Madane (left corner)

#2 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Manjeet Chhillar (left cover)

Probable playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and Anil Kumar

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Krushna Madane

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Rahul Chaudhari Manjeet Chillar
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018- Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6 Match 6: Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Pro Kabaddi 2018 |...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Video Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us