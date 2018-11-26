Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 26 Nov 2018, 21:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manjeet Chillar picked up six tackle points tonight

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 action carried on in the home leg of the Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Two South Indian sides clashed on the mat as Telugu Titans took on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night.

The two sides had clashed last week with the Tamil Thalaivas getting their first win in the league over the Telugu Titans in a 27-23 win.

The Telugu Titans were boosted by the return of their skipper Vishal Bhardwaj to match-fitness as he took his place on the left corner position in the defence. The raiding unit composed of the duo - Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke with the Iranian trio of Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou forming the core of the side. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Ajay Thakur led the raiding unit along with Sukesh Hegde and Surjeet Singh Narwal, who started in place of Athul MS. The defence was marshalled by Manjeet Chillar along with youngsters D Pradap and P Subramanian.

The first half was a see-saw affair as Telugu Titans took an early lead in the match but Tamil Thalaivas bounced back triggered by a Super Raid by Sukesh Hegde and led 18-11 at the end of the half.

The second half saw a calm and composed game by the Thalaivas as they kept the Telugu Titans' raiders on the bench. Telugu Titans did well to get three Super Tackles and cut the lead down to six points and got a point from the match. The match ended 31-25 in the favour of Tamil Thalaivas as they got their second win this season over the Telugu Titans.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur - (7/10)

The Tamil Thalaivas' skipper was in good touch right from the first raid of the match and picked up six raid points. He had a quieter second half and managed just one raid point.

Sukesh Hegde - (5/10)

The supporting raider started off the match with a stunning Super Raid in the first half turning the match in the favour of the Tamil Thalaivas. He ended the match with four points on the night.

Surjeet Singh Narwal - (2/10)

The third raider for the Tamil Thalaivas had a silent start in the first half not getting any raid point to his name. He was replaced in the second half by Athul MS in the lineup.

Manjeet Chillar - (8.5/10)

The veteran all-rounder had a quiet first half of the match. He came alive in the second half getting a crucial raid point and scored a High 5 with his strong dashes and ankle holds.

P Subramanian - (8.5/10)

The young cover defender was an active member on the mat for the Thalaivas in the first half with his dashes. He initially made a few mistakes in haste but was in good touch in the second half getting his High 5. He finished with 7 tackle points.

D Pradap - (3/10)

The left corner Pradap had a quiet game tonight managing just one tackle point with an ankle hold.

Anil Kumar - (3/10)

The all-rounder got a start tonight after impressing off the bench in the Thalaivas' encounter with six tackle points. He had just one tackle point tonight but did well to support his fellow defenders.

Substitutes:

Athul MS - (3/10)

The young raider came off the bench to score one bonus point as he replaced Surjeet Singh Narwal in the lineup.

1 / 2 NEXT