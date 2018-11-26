Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 84: Bengaluru Bulls v UP Yoddha Player Ratings

The Bengaluru Bulls romped home to an easy win

The Bengaluru Bulls maintained their dominating win record over the UP Yoddha as they decimated the visitors 37-27 to extend their tight grip at the top of the Zone 'B' table of the Pro Kabaddi League season six.

The Bulls came into the match with a lot of confidence as they were already sitting pretty on top of the table while the Yoddha, having failed to win their last three matches were desperate to move up the ladder from their rock-bottom position.

However, the Yoddha seemed completely hapless against a heavily-stacked Bengaluru setup and clearly missed out the services of a secondary raider as neither Bhanu Pratap Tomar nor Vishav Chaudhary, the former even earning his first start this season able to support Shrikant Jadhav, who finished with a 'Super-10' to his name.

For the Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat continued his fine form to finish with yet another 'Super-10' to his credit while Mahender Singh's 'High-5' and Amit Sheoran's four points also piled the misery on the Yoddha apart from Rohit Kumar's ability to pinch points at regular intervals.

Here are the player ratings from this game.

UP Yoddha

The Yoddha defence blew hot and cold

Nitesh Kumar - 7.5/10

The right corner defender was the captain of the side in the absence of Rishank Devadiga and picked just one point with a double thigh hold on Kashiling Adake in the first half but was in prime touch in the second half as he finished with four tackle points from the game.

Shrikant Jadhav - 8/10

The pacy raider was given the role of playing the main raider in the absence of Rishank and Prashant Rai and was one of the standout players as he picked six points in the first half and finished with a 'Super-10'.

Sagar Krishna - 6.5/10

The defender slotted into the left cover position to start off with but soon found himself putting in some strong ankle holds from the corner to bring Rohit and Pawan Sehrawat down.

Narender - 6/10

The right cover defender picked just the solitary point from the whole first half but played a good supporting role.

Jeeva Kumar - 5.5/10

The veteran defender looked out of sorts in the first half until a formidable dash on the buzzer raid took out Pawan Sehrawat.

Sachin Kumar - 5.5/10

Sachin Kumar was forced to raid on quite a few occasions in the hunt for points but could not make any impact of sorts before his raid point and back hold on Rohit Kumar saw him pick important points.

Bhanu Pratap Tomar - 4/10

The lanky raider failed to make the most use of the start awarded to him as he could not pick up a single point in the first half which saw him being subbed off in the break.

Substitutes

Ashish Nagar - 4/10

The defender attempted a dash on Pawan Sehrawat but was unsuccessful and soon lost his place in the second half.

Vishav Chaudhary - 5/10

The raider was subbed on in place of Bhanu Pratap Tomar and could pick just the one point as he slipped away from the ankle hold attempted by Kashiling Adake.

Md. Masud Karim - 3/10

Karim was brought on in UP's final raid but succumbed to Raju Lal's double thigh hold.

