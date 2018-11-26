Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 84: Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the Bulls' defence make a comeback after yesterday's debacle?

The home side, Bengaluru Bulls, take on the UP Yoddha in a Zone B clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today, Monday at 9 pm IST.

The Bulls are coming off a defeat (32-35) in yesterday night's encounter against the Patna Pirates courtesy a poor defensive performance. The Bulls' defence could manage just 7 tackle points in the match with Amit Sheoran emerging as the top defender for the side with 3 tackle points.

The raiding unit of the Bulls did well with 22 raid points courtesy a Super-10 by their captain, Rohit Kumar (13 raid points). Pawan Sehrawat contributed with 6 points, while Kashiling Adake had yet another slow night with just 3 points.

The UP Yoddha are also coming off a defeat (32-37) against the Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Yoddha are currently on an 8-match winless streak, one of the longest in PKL history, and would look to break it in today's match.

The lack of form of Rishank Devadiga, the captain of the Yoddha, has been a major cause of concern and has impacted the fortunes of the team for the worse. He has 70 raid points off his 14 matches at an abysmal average, according to his standards, of just 5 raid points per match

The two teams, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha, have faced each other twice in the current season, and both the times (Match 47 and Match 53) the Bulls came out on top with 35-29 and 37-27 victories respectively.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (right raider) vs Sachin Kumar (left corner)

#2 Shrikant Jadhav (left raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Bhanu Pratap Tomar/Azad Singh, Narender, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.