Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 90: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 285 // 30 Nov 2018, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajay Thakur scored 16 raid points tonight for Tamil Thalaivas

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 moved on to a new destination as the Delhi leg of the competition commenced at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The first match saw the Dabang Delhi KC win in grand fashion against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The second match of the night saw defending champions Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in Zone B action. Patna Pirates came into this match on the back of five consecutive wins on the trot and bolstered by the stellar form of their raiding unit composed of the 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal, Manjeet and Deepak Narwal. The defence also was in good touch with Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar operating in good sync on the corners.

The Tamil Thalaivas were stranded on the bottom of the Zone B standings and hoped for a better showing tonight against a formidable Patna Pirates side. Ajay Thakur had the support of Surjeet Singh Narwal and Sukesh Hegde in the raiding unit. Manjeet Chillar led the defensive core with the return of Amit Hooda to the lineup.

The match ended in a close tie as the two sides kept on each other's heels throughout the two halves of the match. Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal stole the show for the teams with their Super 10 performances as the scored stood 35-35 at the end of the buzzer.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur - (9/10)

The Tamil Thalaivas star raider and skipper was in supreme touch on the mat as he scored eight raid points keeping the Patna defence on their toes. He put in a massive shift raiding 24 times and scored 16 points in the end.

Sukesh Hegde - (4/10)

Sukesh Hegde put in a limited number of raids in the first half and had just one bonus point. He had a slightly better second half of the match picking up three raid points including a stellar two-point raid.

Surjeet Singh Narwal - (3/10)

The third raider of the Tamil Thalaivas started tonight ahead of the youngster Athul MS in the lineup. He was ineffective in his three raid attempts and was replaced by Jasvir Singh in the second half of the match.

Manjeet Chillar - (7/10)

The experienced all-rounder was the guiding force for the Tamil Thalaivas on the mat and had a couple of points in the first half. He affected a Super Tackle in the second half and was the best defender for the side on the mat.

Amit Hooda - (3/10)

The right corner, who had a good record against Pardeep Narwal was brought back into the lineup tonight but had a short night as he went off injured towards the end of the first half without any tackle points on the board.

D Pradap - (6/10)

The young all-rounder had a good night on the mat tonight for the Tamil Thalaivas. He scored four points tonight including one raid point and three tackle points, which had a Super Tackle in the second half.

P Subramanian - (3/10)

The young cover defender had a quiet night in the Tamil Thalaivas' defence as he picked just one tackle point but was a good support to his fellow defenders.

Substitutes:

Jasvir Singh - (4/10)

The witty Jasvir Singh came off the bench and picked up three raid points in his five attempts tonight.

1 / 2 NEXT