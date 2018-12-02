Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 92: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 02 Dec 2018, 07:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Siddharth Desai inspire his team to avenge their defeats against Gujarat?

U Mumba take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Sunday at 8 pm IST.

U Mumba is coming off a 41-34 victory over the home side, Dabang Delhi in yesterday evening's encounter. Siddharth Desai was in astounding form as he scored 19 raid points off just 16 attempted raids to emerge the match's top raider.

The defence of U Mumba scored 10 tackle points courtesy Surender Singh and Fazel Atrachali who scored 3 points apiece.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants are also coming off a victory (35-20) against the Puneri Paltan. Gujarat's defence has been their key and consistent performer throughout the season, and it showed the same form against Pune to score 14 tackle points. Sunil Kumar, the captain of the Fortunegiants, and Ruturaj Koravi were the top defenders for their side with 4 tackle points each.

Sachin was Gujarat's top raider with 6 raid points, while K.Prapanjan contributed with 5 points.

The last time the two teams, Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba, faced each other was in Match 75 of the ongoing season where the Fortunegiants came out on top with a 39-35 win. Gujarat is the only side to have defeated U Mumba twice this season.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Sachin Vittala (left corner)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

Probable playing 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Rana, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.