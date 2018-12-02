Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 92: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 237 // 02 Dec 2018, 21:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth Desai scored six points for U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw the action continue in the capital city Delhi as the Gujarat Fortunegiants took to the mat against U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Gujarat Fortunegiants came into the match on the back of a three-match unbeaten run including one over their opponents tonight. They got a solid win over Puneri Paltan in their last fixture backed by a stellar defence led by the young skipper Sunil Kumar along with Parvesh Bhainswal. Sachin Tanwar continues to be the shining light in their raiding unit and enjoys the support from K Prapanjan, Mahendra Rajput and Rohit Gulia.

U Mumba was in high spirits after a rousing comeback last night over the home side Dabang Delhi KC. The Season 2 champions overturned a nine-point deficit to emerge victorious over the Dabangs. Siddharth Desai led the charge as he produced a stunning second half-performance to finish with another Super 10 this season and had 19 points in the end.

The top spot in the Zone A and a clean sweep for U Mumba was in sight for the finalists from last year, Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The first half saw the two sides compete at a very high level but U Mumba had the edge over their rivals in both the departments. Sachin Tanwar kept the Gujarat side on the heels of the Mumbaikars with his raid points but the defence was not as effective as they usually are. U Mumba led 17-14 at the end of a closely fought half of Kabaddi.

The second period saw the teams play a careful brand of Kabaddi utilizing their strenghts well on the mat. Siddharth Desai turned the heat up on the Guajrat defence and U Mumba picked up an all-out to take a comfortable lead in the match. U Mumba got their first win over the Gujarat Fortunegiants as they won 36-26 in the end.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali - (4/10)

The U Mumba skipper had a quiet first half in terms of tackle points but led the defence well to keep the Gujarat raiders in check. He put in strong dashes and ankle holds at the left corner to finish with

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - (7/10)

The veteran right corner defender in the U Mumba ranks was in top form in the first half locking in three tackles from the right corner. He finished the match with a 'High 5' finishing six points and produced one of his finest defensive performances.

Rohit Rana - (7/10)

The former Telugu Titans man had a good shift in the U Mumba defence picking up tackle points in the match. He combined well with his fellow defender Surender Singh to put in timely blocks and dashes, finishing with six tackle points scoring his first High 5 of the season.

Surender Singh - (4/10)

The young cover defender was involved in a lot of defensive efforts for the U Mumba defence. He had just one tackle point but got a lot of assists.

Rajguru Subramanian - (4/10)

The defender was given a start tonight and did well to support the backline. He had one tackle point but had a strong presence.

Siddharth Desai - (7/10)

The in-form star raider had a tough time in the first half to score points and was tackled three times managing just two points. He had a better second half scoring six raid points in the end finding it tough to get points on the board.

Rohit Baliyan - (7/10)

The supporting raider was at his best in the first half picking up crucial points as his partner Siddharth Desai was kept quiet. He also finished with a tally of six points tonight.

Substitutes:

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - (5/10)

The lanky Iranian raider came off the bench and managed to pick up three raid points including two bonus points. He played a part in the Super Tackle towards the end of the match.

1 / 2 NEXT