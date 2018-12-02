Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 93: Dabang Delhi v Puneri Paltan, Player Ratings

Vishal Mane was in fine form against Pune

Dabang Delhi recorded their second win from three games at home this season as a hapless Puneri Paltan team was trounced by a 35-24 margin at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The hosts started the game in fine fashion as they raced away to a 10-point lead courtesy of a super raid from Naveen Kumar, who wiped out three Pune defenders to inflict an all-out in the early minutes. However, Pune made a small comeback to reduce the deficit by eight points at the brink of the break.

Yet, barring Deepak Dahiya, none of the other players could find their feet as Delhi kept the visitors under the pump and through Meraj Sheykh, Naveen Kumar and Vishal Mane, the hosts ran away with a big lead which soon translated into a big win in the end.

Here are the player ratings from this encounter.

Puneri Paltan

Girish Ernak - 5.5/10

The Pune skipper continually switched positions all through the opening half but failed to pick a single point and picked only a solitary point through an ankle hold on Naveen Kumar in the final few minutes.

Deepak Dahiya - 8.5/10

Deepak Dahiya was the star of the show for Pune as he started slow but soon picked up the pace as his super raid stood out as the highlight in his first 'Super 10' of this season.

More GB - 6/10

The all-rounder found raiding a little hard in the opening half as he picked a bonus and warded off a dash from Vishal Mane to collect two of his three points in one raid and had no contribution in the second half.

Sandeep Narwal - 7.5/10

The burly right corner defender was in fine form in the opening half as his frontal blocks and holds fetched him three tackle points and was also a vital contributor through his support in the defensive unit.

Rinku Narwal - 7/10

The left corner was in decent form as he produced two fantastic back holds to bring down Chandran Ranjith and finished with three tackle points on the night.

Akshay Jadhav - 6/10

Jadhav played the support raider role to More GB and produced two superb running hand touches in the opening half which were the only highlights in his game today.

Ravi Kumar - 4/10

Ravi Kumar had a terrible outing as he failed to get on the scoreboard and was caught off-guard on quite a few occasions on the night.

SUBSTITUTE

Rajesh Mondal - 5/10

Rajesh Mondal's woeful season continued as the veteran raider was pinned down in one raid while his only point came off an advance ankle hold from Joginder Narwal.

Parvesh - 4/10

Parvesh was subbed on in the second half but could not pick a point from three raids and also gave away an easy point through a half-hearted dash.

