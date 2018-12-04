Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 95: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the Dabang's defence stop Rahul Chaudhari, the 800-point man?

The home side, Dabang Delhi take on the Telugu Titans in an Inter-Zone Challenge week clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Tuesday at 9 pm IST.

The Dabangs are coming off a win (35-24) against the Puneri Paltan courtesy a strong defensive display by the side. Their defence scored 13 tackle points with Vishal Mane and the substitute, Satpal contributing with 4 points each.

The raiding unit of the Dabangs scored 17 raid points with Meraj Sheykh and Naveen Kumar emerging the team's top raiders with 7 points apiece.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, were done in by a poor raiding performance against the Bengaluru Bulls as they lost the encounter by 8 points (26-34). Their raiders could manage just 12 raid points with Rahul Chaudhari emerging the side's top raider with 6 points. With his 6 points, Rahul became the first player to cross the 800-point mark in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The defence of the Titans did much better with 12 tackle points as their captain, Vishal Bhardwaj emerged the top defender of the match with 6 tackle points.

The Titans started the match without three of their key players, as Anil Kumar and Mohsen Maghsoudlou were used as substitutes while Nilesh Salunkhe was rested for the encounter as the next leg is the Titans home leg starting from Friday, the 7th of December. Their absence was felt on the mat, especially Nilesh's as Rahul looked overworked in the match.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Vishal Bhardwaj (left corner)

#2 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

