Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 97: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Bengaluru's defence make a comeback tonight against Dabang Delhi?

The home side, Dabang Delhi take on the Bengaluru Bulls in an Inter-Zone Challenge week clash of PKL 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi is on a high after a 34-29 win, yesterday night, over the Telugu Titans for the first time ever in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The defence of the Dabangs was the differentiator as they scored 9 tackle points vis-a-vis the Titans' 6 points. Vishal Mane emerged the surprise package as he scored 6 tackle points in the match, including a Super-tackle to win the title of the 'Top Defender of the Match'.

The raiding of the Dabangs was led by the 'Mercurial' Meraj Sheykh who scored 9 raid points to take his team to their historic win against the Titans.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are coming off a 7-point defeat (37-44) at the hands of the Bengal Warriors, who orchestrated a terrific comeback to snatch the victory from the grasp of the Bulls.

While the Bulls' raiding did well on the night to score 28 points, it was their defense that underperformed with just 6 tackle points to give away the game from a winning position.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Amit Sheoran (left corner)

#2 Rohit Kumar (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Harish Naik, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

