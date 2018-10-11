Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Monu Goyat named the new captain of Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat is the biggest buy of the Haryana Steelers this year

What's the story?

Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers have named their star raider Monu Goyat as the skipper for the Season 6 after replacing the injured former captain Surender Nada, as per sources close to Sportskeeda.

In case you didn't know...

Haryana Steelers had made a huge splash in this year's Pro Kabaddi League auctions when they signed former Patna Pirates raider Monu Goyat for a massive amount of 1.51 Crores, making him the highest signing in the history of the five seasons old Pro Kabaddi League.

The heart of the matter

Haryana Steelers played their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 against the Puneri Paltan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and they ended up losing 22-34. However, they were dealt a major blow when their talismanic captain Surender Nada was injured after going for a dash on Puneri Paltan's raider Deepak Kumar Dahiya.

Surender Nada had a stellar game until that point in the match scoring four tackle points from eight attempts and was the best raider on the mat. After that ill-fated dash, Nada was seen struggling on the mat and lay on the spot for a while before being stretchered off by the medical staff. The left corner defender suffered a broken arm and will be rested for the entire duration of the season.

Monu Goyat has been handed the responsibility of leading the side and will hope to get going at the home leg in Sonepat, Haryana after sitting out of the match against Puneri Paltan. The first match as captain for Goyat will be against last year's finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants.

What's Next?

Haryana Steelers start off their home leg at Sonepat's Motilal Nehru School of Sport stadium in the Pro Kabaddi League from October 12 and will go on till October 18. The Steelers will be without their legendary skipper but will hope Monu Goyat can lead them to glory in Sonepat.

Do you think Monu Goyat can make the difference for his side from his position of leadership? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!