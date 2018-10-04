Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Pardeep Narwal to remain captain of Patna Pirates for Season 6

Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
News
33   //    04 Oct 2018, 13:40 IST

Pardeep Narwal was undoubtedly the best player of PKL Season 5

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League Champions Patna Pirates have announced that Pardeep Narwal will remain their captain for Season 6. This decision does not come as a surprise as Pardeep was the star performer for the Patna-based franchise in the previous edition. Pardeep was also a part of the gold medal-winning Indian national team at 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters. 

The Men in Green and Yellow will hope that they can win the title for a record 4th time in a row under the leadership of Charismatic raider Pardeep 'Dubki King' Narwal. Jawahar Dagar, Manish, and Vijay Kale are some of the other players that have been retained by The Pirates.

Patna Pirates had finished 2nd in Zone B (behind Bengal Warriors) during the league stage in Season 5. However, they came to their own when the playoffs began to ensure an emphatic hat-trick of titles.

The former champions are looking like a formidable unit this time around as well and are expected to go a long way in Season 6.

Pardeep was the most successful raider of Season 5. Mr Unpredictable, as the Haryana-born player is popularly known, picked up 369 points in the 26 matches he played in Season 5, acting as the catalyst to lead his team to the title. The 2nd most successful raider was Rohit Kumar with 231 points. This clearly shows the brilliance of Pardeep as he left his competitors behind by some margin.

The Raid Machine also has multiple other PKL records to his name -- the most prominent being the 8-point raid he made against The Steelers in the previous edition which left all the spectators dumbfounded.

No wonder Pardeep was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in both Season 4 and 5. After the inaugural season with the Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep has been a loyal Pirate and will be looking to prove his mettle to one and all once more when he takes to the mat in Season 6. Patna Pirates will begin their PKL season campaign on October 7 as they lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas.

