Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates - Time Table & Venue Details
Kabaddi season is set to dawn upon as we are just a few weeks away from the start of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The league will begin on the 7th of October and will see twelve franchise aim to conquer the top prize on offer over a duration of thirteen weeks filled with adrenaline pumping action on the Kabaddi mat.
Over the five seasons that have taken place so far, the Pro Kabaddi League has been utterly dominated by one franchise - Patna Pirates. The Pirates have won the last three editions of the Pro Kabaddi League and rightfully asserted themselves as the most successful franchise in the history of the league.
The Patna Pirates have notched up a hat-trick of championship wins courtesy the scintillating raiding form of their star man and captain, the 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal. Pardeep Narwal has steadily risen to be one of the most deadly raiders in the sport and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for the last season after his record-breaking feats on the mat.
In the buildup to the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction, the Patna Pirates retained four Elite players - Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Manish Kumar and Jawahar Dagar. They decided to let go of their second raider Monu Goyat who went on to create the record for the highest buy at the Pro Kabaddi League auction. Pirates retained the core from their title-winning side and thus went into the auction with a good base to build their team around.
They made crucial additions to their side when they picked up Pro Kabaddi League regulars like Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Tushar Patil. Deepak Narwal and Surender Singh are able raiders who will be raring to fill the gap created after Monu Goyat's departure from the side. In terms of overseas signings, the Pirates added Korean duo of Taedeok Eom and Hyunil Park, both of whom have been an integral part of the South Korean team who have made waves on the international circuit.
Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet, Vikas Kale and Vijay Kumar are other additions to the Pirates roster who will be hoping to make their name in the upcoming season. The Pirates will hope to mount a strong challenge to be able to achieve an unprecedented fourth straight title win in the Pro Kabaddi League. Pardeep Narwal will again be a key player for them through the season and the team will play around him.
Here is the complete schedule for the Patna Pirates which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.
Complete Schedule for the Patna Pirates
Match #1
Date: 7 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 12 October
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue: Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat, Haryana
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #3
Date: 19 October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #4
Date: 26 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 27 October
Opponent: U Mumba
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 28 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 30 October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #8
Date: 31 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 1 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #10
Date: 7 November
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Greater Noida
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 10 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
Venue: NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 15 November
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue: NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #13
Date: 21 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #14
Date: 25 November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 30 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 4 December
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #17
Date: 7 December
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 13 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #19
Date: 16 December
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #20
Date: 19 December
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #21
Date: 22 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00