Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates - Time Table & Venue Details

Patna Pirates are three-time champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

Kabaddi season is set to dawn upon as we are just a few weeks away from the start of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The league will begin on the 7th of October and will see twelve franchise aim to conquer the top prize on offer over a duration of thirteen weeks filled with adrenaline pumping action on the Kabaddi mat.

Over the five seasons that have taken place so far, the Pro Kabaddi League has been utterly dominated by one franchise - Patna Pirates. The Pirates have won the last three editions of the Pro Kabaddi League and rightfully asserted themselves as the most successful franchise in the history of the league.

The Patna Pirates have notched up a hat-trick of championship wins courtesy the scintillating raiding form of their star man and captain, the 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal. Pardeep Narwal has steadily risen to be one of the most deadly raiders in the sport and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for the last season after his record-breaking feats on the mat.

In the buildup to the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction, the Patna Pirates retained four Elite players - Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Manish Kumar and Jawahar Dagar. They decided to let go of their second raider Monu Goyat who went on to create the record for the highest buy at the Pro Kabaddi League auction. Pirates retained the core from their title-winning side and thus went into the auction with a good base to build their team around.

They made crucial additions to their side when they picked up Pro Kabaddi League regulars like Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Tushar Patil. Deepak Narwal and Surender Singh are able raiders who will be raring to fill the gap created after Monu Goyat's departure from the side. In terms of overseas signings, the Pirates added Korean duo of Taedeok Eom and Hyunil Park, both of whom have been an integral part of the South Korean team who have made waves on the international circuit.

Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet, Vikas Kale and Vijay Kumar are other additions to the Pirates roster who will be hoping to make their name in the upcoming season. The Pirates will hope to mount a strong challenge to be able to achieve an unprecedented fourth straight title win in the Pro Kabaddi League. Pardeep Narwal will again be a key player for them through the season and the team will play around him.

Here is the complete schedule for the Patna Pirates which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.

Complete Schedule for the Patna Pirates

Match #1

Date: 7 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 12 October

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue: Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat, Haryana

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #3

Date: 19 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #4

Date: 26 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 27 October

Opponent: U Mumba

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 28 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 30 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #8

Date: 31 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 1 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #10

Date: 7 November

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Greater Noida

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 10 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

Venue: NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 15 November

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue: NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #13

Date: 21 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #14

Date: 25 November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 30 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 4 December

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #17

Date: 7 December

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 13 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #19

Date: 16 December

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #20

Date: 19 December

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #21

Date: 22 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00