Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Rahul Chaudhari becomes the first player to score 800 PKL points

Rahul Chaudhari achieved the mark tonight against the Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw a new milestone being reached as Telugu Titans' star raider Rahul Chaudhari scored the 800th point of his PKL career. Chaudhari picked up this coveted point in tonight's fixture against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Rahul Chaudhari has been one of the most deadly raiders throughout the six seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League and hovered around the top scoring players consistently. He has played all the seasons, including the ongoing sixth edition, for the Telugu Titans franchise.

Telugu Titans' star man Rahul Chaudhari has become the first player in the Pro Kabaddi League history to cross the 800-point mark. He scored a raid point in the eight minute of tonight's match against Bengaluru Bulls in Pune following which he reached 800 points.

Rahul Chaudhari had made his mark in the opening season of the Pro Kabaddi League when he scored 161 points for the Telugu Titans and was only the second player in the league to cross the 150 points, the other being then U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar. Chaudhari continued to be a dominating presence in the raiding unit of the Titans and soon earned the nickname 'Raid Machine' for his exploits on the mat.

Chaudhari has continuously featured in the top five positions in the total points tally for the past five seasons and became one of the most popular Kabaddi players in the country. His entire tally of points after the match against Bengaluru Bulls stands at 803 points in 91 matches with a raid point average of 8.3 per match. He has affected 22 Super Raids and notched up 33 Super 10s so far in his PKL career.

After a slow start to the sixth season for Rahul Chaudhari, a good run of form in the recent matches has seen him grab 93 points in 12 matches played, as he leads the charge for a playoffs spot for the Telugu Titans.

Do you think Rahul Chaudhari can help the Telugu Titans win the PKL for the first time? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.