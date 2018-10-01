Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Rohit Kumar named captain of Bengaluru Bulls for Season 6

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 76 // 01 Oct 2018, 14:00 IST

Rohit Kumar (Image Credits - Prokabaddi)

Rohit Kumar has been named as captain of the PKL team Bengaluru Bulls. The raider has been chosen to lead the team by virtue of his experience and was also the teams' captain in Season 5. He has previously won the title of the PKL with Patna Pirates in season 3 – which was also one of his best outings ever as he was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player in that edition. A calm and composed candidate under pressure situations, Rohit has been with the Bulls since Season 4. He was also a part of the Title-winning Indian team at the Kabaddi Masters in Dubai and put up a good show there as well.

The raider hails from Nizampur in Haryana, a town which has given Kabaddi one of the best talents to India such as Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, and Rakesh Kumar.

The Randhir Singh coached unit will be looking to improve upon their performance of the last season. Bengaluru Bulls were placed in Zone B along with Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas last season. They won 8 matches, lost 11, and drew 3 out of their 22 matches to finish 4th in their zone and were unable to qualify for the qualifiers or the Eliminators.

28-year-old Rohit Kumar has all the experience and ability to lead his team to glory. He will be looking to come out all guns blazing this time around and lead by example. The Bengaluru-based franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League has never lifted the trophy and their best ever finish was back in 2015 – in the second season – when they finished as the first runners-up.

Rohit Kumar (top) in action for the Bengaluru Bulls last season

Bengaluru Bulls have been preparing well for the season with rigorous training and they will look to begin their campaign on a high as they go up against Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas on 10th October in their inaugural match of the season 6.

Undoubtedly one of the best in the business, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Kumar can inspire Bengaluru to their first title win this season.