Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Ruturaj Koravi: "Manpreet Singh is one of the best coaches in India"

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 29 // 02 Oct 2018, 14:08 IST

Ruturaj Koravi has achieved success with the Maharashtra state kabaddi team

Gujarat Fortunegiants have signed a highly rated young defender hailing from the town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Ruturaj Koravi for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Koravi was an integral part of the Maharashtra State team that won the Senior National Championships 2017-18 beating Services in the final.

Sportskeeda spoke exclusively to the defender who is currently preparing for the season opening leg in Chennai at the Gujarat Fortunegiants camp.

Ruturaj has Kabaddi flowing in his genes as both his parents were Kabaddi players and proved to be his inspiration to take up the game during his school days. There were a lot of small Kabaddi clubs in Kolhapur which allowed Ruturaj to keep playing the game and slowly make it to the national level tournaments for his school.

Dedication and drive brought him over to the Mahindra kabaddi team in Mumbai and he eventually made the Maharashtra state team for the Senior Nationals. His dominating performance from the right corner caught everyone's attention as he executed well-timed thigh holds and ankle holds on established raiders like Rahul Chaudhari and Monu Goyat.

His journey to the Pro Kabaddi League has been a dream come true and Ruturaj speaks highly of the support that his family has provided to him.

I always aspired to be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League. I had teammates at Mahindra who were a part of the league and always felt that one day, I would love to be a part of it. With the support of my family, I have finally made it here.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are coached by former Patna Pirates captain Manpreet Singh who led the side last season to the finals in their debut. Ruturaj lauds the coach's efforts with the young team.

Manpreet Singh is one of the best Kabaddi coaches in India today. Being a young side, he has guided us extremely well and been like an elder brother to us. We can surely achieve great things under him.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants will open their campaign this season against the Dabang Delhi KC side and Ruturaj Koravi will surely be hoping to make his mark under the bright lights.