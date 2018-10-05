×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: 5 best raiders to have played for the Bengal Warriors

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:44 IST

Jang Kun Lee (C) has played five seasons with the Warriors
The sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is here and the twelve teams on the mat have been training hard in order to put their best foot forward for the upcoming season. One such team, which had a tremendous outing last time around is the Bengal Warriors and this season, under the tutelage of Surjeet Singh the Warriors will look to go further.

After a string of poor shows until the fifth season, the captaincy duties fell on the able shoulders of Surjeet Singh, who is one of the best right cover defenders all over the country. From Zone 'B', Bengal finished with 11 wins from 22 matches in the round-robin stages to storm into the playoffs.

For the sixth season, the Warriors have managed to stitch together a confident team, around the retained duo of Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh. Jang Kun Lee will be raiding alongside Maninder for the second season in a row while Mahesh Goud returns to the fold, having played for the Warriors in the first three seasons of the league.

Ran Singh, Shrikant Tewthia and Bhupender Singh will serve as all-rounders in the team and their contribution will be vital as well. While the team for the sixth season looks good on paper, there have been some strong performances for the Warriors in the past, which have stood out.

Here are five of the best raiders to have played for Bengal in the past.

#5 Nitin Madane

Nitin Madane had an excellent stint with the Warriors
The nippy raider played his first season with the Bengal Warriors and teamed up alongside Mahesh Goud. Madane enjoyed a top season with the Warriors as he picked 101 raid points from 12 matches to finish as the tenth best raider from the first season.

After a positive stint with the Warriors, Madane moved to U Mumba for the further seasons and did well but soon fell out of favor and will not be taking part in PKL Season 6.

