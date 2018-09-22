Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: 5 players who can shine for the Bengaluru Bulls

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 177 // 22 Sep 2018, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can the Bulls win an elusive title?

One team that has consistently looked formidable on paper but has not been able to deliver on the mat, often depending fully on one player for results is the Bengaluru Bulls. In the inaugural season, the Bulls had a good start with 8 wins from 14 matches and finished fourth.

In the second season, they went all the way to the finals but lost out to U Mumba while in the third season had nothing to show as they could manage just two wins from 14 matches. Failing to qualify for the playoff stages from both of the previous seasons, the Bulls will need to put up more than just a good performance this season.

Kashling Adake joins the side as one of the biggest additions from the auctions while the re-signing of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will form the trio of raiders for Bengaluru that consists of skipper Rohit Kumar as well. The defense unit has been beefed up with additions of Raj Lal Choudhary and Jasmer Gulia, who have experience from playing at the national level.

Ashish Kumar Sangwan's return to the team will add strength to the defence unit while Dong Ju Hong's terrific run from the Asian Games can also be a useful addition to the Bulls.

Here are five players who can make a big impact for the Bulls this season.

#5 Jasmer Gulia

Jasmer (R) can be expected to lead the defence unit

Bought for a paltry sum of ₹8 lakh, Jasmer Gulia comes into the Bulls' setup, where he played his first season with a lot of experience, amassing a total of 112 points from the 46 games he has played so far.

A vital part of the defensive setup, Jasmer Gulia's dashes and blocks have often yielded positive results for him and with the Bengaluru defence lacking some big names, Jasmer will need to step up in order to give the defence unit some impetus.

1 / 5 NEXT