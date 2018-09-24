Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 raiders who you might not know played for Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors, in the last season, led by veteran defender Surjeet Singh topped the Zone 'B' table with 11 wins from 22 matches, and stamped their dominance in the league, only to, unfortunately, miss out on a place in the finals.

However, all of this came only after a string of poor performances that demanded a lot more from the team which plays all of its home matches at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in West Bengal. A 7th place finish in the inaugural season was followed by a better finish in the next season, a one place jump to 6th.

In the third season, the Warriors managed to qualify for the playoffs but finished fourth before finishing with the wooden spoon in the fourth season. Ahead of the fifth season, skipper Surjeet Singh promised a revival in performance which was on show as the Warriors claimed a string of victories to put themselves on top.

Overall of these past seasons, there have been some players who have represented the Warriors but have been forgotten. Here are five players who you might not have known played for the Warriors.

#5 Mahesh Goud

Mahesh Goud in action against the Bengaluru Bulls

A lanky raider who has often lurked in the shadows of the other top raiders in the teams he has represented so far, Mahesh Goud was a major part of the Bengal Warriors in the first three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

In the inaugural season, Mahesh played 13 matches and picked up 59 points but faded away in the second season, failing to feature in a lot of games as he played only one game where he picked three points.

The third season did not see Mahesh at his best as he could only muster 34 points from 13 matches before he moved to the Patna Pirates in the fourth season, where he played only 7 matches. A constant presence in the UP Yoddha unit for Season 5, Goud picked up 42 points from 21 matches and in the sixth season, Mahesh will be reuniting with his first PKL team.

