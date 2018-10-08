Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6 Match 3: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Nitin Tomar scored 15 points in his first match this season

The second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 will see the Puneri Paltan lock horns with the Haryana Steelers as they battle it out at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The two teams are led by their left corner defenders and the result of the match will depend a lot on the performance of the captains - Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers) and Girish Maruti Ernak (Puneri Paltan). The skippers will have to take charge of their defence and provide able guidance to the raiders to win the battle on the mat.

Girish Maruti Ernak, the Puneri Paltan captain will have the support of the feisty Sandeep Narwal on the other corner with defenders like Ravi Kumar, Sandeep and Monu to man the defensive lineup. The presence of raiders like Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal provides them with the perfect balance to take on any side in the league.

Haryana Steelers will have their skipper Surender Nada on the left corner and with the support of Vikash and Sachin Shingade, they exhibit a strong defensive cover. Raiders like the experienced Wazir Singh and the big money buy Monu Goyat will lead the charge for scoring the bulk of points for the Steelers.

Puneri Paltan appear to be the more balanced side but the Steelers have a stellar raiding unit which can cause the Maharashtrian side a lot of troubles going into their second match in two days after a tough battle with U Mumba which ended in a draw.

Puneri Paltan

Predicted Lineup: Girish Maruti Ernak (Captain), Nitin Tomar, Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Monu, Ravi Kumar.

Defenders - Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar

Girish Maruti Ernak will operate on the left corner position and have the added challenge of leading the side. He scored a High 5 against the U Mumba side in their first match and Ravi Kumar also chipped in with a couple of tackle points and will likely be started today again.

All-rounders - Sandeep Narwal, Monu

Sandeep Narwal and Monu were two of the players that were retained by the Puneri Paltan side ahead of the auction this year. Sandeep Narwal is one of the most high octane players on the mat in the Pro Kabaddi League and his powerful dashes are always difficult to handle for raiders. Monu has shown his capabilities last season with his intelligent raiding and started this season on a good note after scoring 5 points against U Mumba.

Raiders - Nitin Tomar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Rajesh Mondal

Nitin Tomar will be the lead raider for the Puneri Paltan side after his big money purchase in the Pro Kabaddi League auction. He delivered yesterday against U Mumba grabbing a total of 15 points with his crafty raiding. Deepak Kumar Dahiya and Rajesh Mondal provide Puneri Paltan with a good balance of raiders to operate alongside Nitin Tomar and score crucial points.

