Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam
09 Oct 2018, 22:44 IST

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued on in the Chennai Leg as the Tamil Thalaivas took on fellow South India franchise, Telugu Titans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Thalaivas came into the match with a mixed bag of results - one win and a draw. They had started with a bang on the inaugural day as they beat the defending champions Patna Pirates with a convincing performance overall. In their second match, they lost out against the UP Yoddha after a dismal first half showing. However, the side led by Indian skipper Ajay Thakur was on song in the second half as they closed down the gap and almost made a superb comeback and definitely had the Yoddhas sweating on the mat. Manjeet Chillar and Ajay Thakur look good in combination and the duo will hope to lead the side well against the Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans come into the upcoming season after retaining most of their core players from last season and were led by the young defender Vishal Bhardwaj, who mans the left corner for the Titans. He had the famed Iranian defender Abozar Mohajermighani at his aid to pose a challenge for the Thalaivas. The poster boy of Indian Kabaddi, Rahul Chaudhari was the main raider for the Titans after signing in the auction at 1.29 Crores, the second highest for a player in the 2018 auction.

Telugu Titans beat the Tamil Thalaivas with a 33-28 score as they put in a good team effort as the Thalaivas fell to their second defeat in a row. The Thalaivas will take on Bengaluru Bulls tomorrow and the Titans will face UP Yoddha next in Sonepat later.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur was the leading scorer for the Thalaivas again

Ajay Thakur (8/10) - The skipper of the Thalaivas had a good outing on the mat as he finished the first half of the match with four raid points and kept the scoreboard ticking for the home side scoring 9 points in the match.

Jasvir Singh (4/10) - The veteran Jasvir Singh seemed wasteful with his raids in the first half as he put in five empty raids and got caught by the Titans' defenders during one raid. He scored a

Athul MS (6/10) - The young raider, who had impressed in the match against the UP Yoddha did decently tonight with his raiding. However, he found it tough to deal with the Telugu Titans defenders and scored raid points in the match.

Manjeet Chillar (5/10) - The experienced all-rounder looked a tad hasty in his defence today and although he scored tackle points, he did not appear his best self on the mat.

Amit Hooda (7/10) - Amit Hooda took time to get in his normal free tackling self, but once he got into the flow, he was deadly with the corner ankle holds. He scored five tackle points in the match and got his High 5 in the final stretch of the match.

Darshan J (3/10) - The Thalaivas man had a poor outing tonight in terms of statistics but did well with his assists for the tackles inflicted by the team.

C. Arun (2/10) - Arun was ineffective in the Tamil Thalaivas' defence and was substituted as Sunil came on to replace him on the mat.

Substitutes:

Sunil (4/10) - The cover defender came on as a substitute in the match and did well with his dashes and assists for the Thalaivas.

