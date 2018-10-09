Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Ajay Thakur and co battled hard against UP Yoddha yesterday

Tamil Thalaivas have had a mixed bag of fortunes so far in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 as the Chennai Leg continues on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Thalaivas dominated the Patna Pirates on the opening day of this year's Pro Kabaddi League and won in convincing fashion. However, last night saw them go down against the UP Yoddha in what eventually turned out to be a close match after the Thalaivas were overwhelmed in the first half of the match.

Ajay Thakur's side will hope to get their act together and get back on the winning horse when they take on Telugu Titans in the second match of the day.

The Telugu Titans had retained five players - Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakshith and Sombir ahead of this year's auction and have maintained their core from last season.

The signing of their star man Rahul Chaudhari further boosted their roster and they will hope to mount a strong challenge this time around after missing out on the playoffs last year. The addition of Iranian cover defender Abozar Mohajermighani will help them field a strong defence as their captain Vishal Bhardwaj will have a competent defender to partner up with.

The Tamil Thalaivas have looked a well-balanced side in their matches so far but against UP Yoddha, their defence gave up and no one except the experienced Manjeet Chillar was on point. Ajay Thakur and Surjeet Singh Narwal have handled the raiding responsibilities well, especially Thakur who has been highly impressive with his running hand touches.

Last night, with his quick and effective raiding, he got the match close after UP had almost run away with it in the first half. The encounter promises to be a tough one as both the sides will aim to outclass each other on the mat.

Team Form

Tamil Thalaivas - L W L W W

Telugu Titans - D L W W W

Match Prediction

The Tamil Thalaivas have looked good in the two matches they have played with the combination of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chillar working well for them. They will hope to get their defensive shape right to handle raiders like Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe in the Telugu Titans. Telugu Titans have a good defensive lineup backed with the solid raiding mettle and it is a tough match to call.

Final Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to beat Telugu Titans

Telecast Details

Date: 9th October 2018

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Start time: 9 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar