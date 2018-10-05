×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Sunil Kumar named the captain of Gujarat Fortunegiants for Season 6

Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
News
39   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:13 IST

Sunil
Sunil Kumar was one of the star defenders for Gujarat in last season

Gujarat Fortunegiants started their first Pro Kabaddi League season with a bang as they reached the final of season 5, where they lost to Patna Pirates.

In their debut season, The Fortunegiants were led by Sukesh Hegde, who has now been snapped up by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 28 lakh. Sunil Kumar, who was the second-best defender for The Fortunegiants last season with 57 tackle points, has been handed the baton of captaincy for PKL season 6.

Sunil Kumar, who hails from Sonepat District of Haryana, had a carefree childhood. He started playing Kabaddi when he was 13-years-old.

Last season he had a huge setback as his father passed away but still he starred in the Yellow jersey.

Being the eldest son in the family, he was now the breadwinner of the family and Kabaddi was all he knew since childhood.

The youngster tries to practice as much as possible in his village so that he can spend time with his family and that's the reason Sunil always says Time management is everything.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, coached by former Kabaddi player Manpreet Singh, put a dominating display last season.

The Fortune-group owned giants retained only their star raider Sachin Tanwar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, and defender Sunil Kumar for season 6.

Letting go of all others from the last season including the Iranian-Duo of Abozar Mohajer Mighani and Fazel Atrachali, who stole the last season show by racking up 100+ tackle points, came as a surprise.

However, at the auction, the Fortunegiants got back Sunil Kumar's defending partner Parvesh Bhainswal, who had scored 48 tackle points last season.

Though the Men in Yellow topped the Zone 'A' table with 15 wins from 22 matches in the league stage, they failed to cross the final hurdle as they lost 38-55 to Patna Pirates in the summit clash.

With PKL season 6 just around the corner, the Fortunegiants will try hard to get one step further and win the title. Gujarat Fortunegiants will begin their PKL season 6 campaign on October 9 as they lock horns with the Dabang Delhi.

