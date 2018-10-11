Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Surender Nada ruled out for the rest of the season

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 24 // 11 Oct 2018, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How crucial will Surender Nada's injury be to the Steelers campaign?

What's the story?

In a huge blow for the Haryana Steelers, their skipper Surender Nada has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a bad injury to his left hand, which he picked up in the Steelers' opening encounter against the Puneri Paltan as per sources close to Sportskeeda.

In case you didn't know

The Haryana Steelers made their Pro Kabaddi League debut in the previous season under Surender Nada and ahead of the season six auctions, the left corner defender was retained by the Steelers, who also named him as the skipper of the side for the sixth season.

Heart of the Matter

The Haryana Steelers were dealt a major blow even before the team sheets were drawn ahead of their game against the Paltan as their lead raider Monu Goyat, who emerged as the costliest buy from the PKL Season 6 auction was ruled out of the encounter.

While the Steelers' raiders had an off-day against a mighty defense setup of the Puneri Paltan, the defense unit had a better outing as Surender Nada himself picked four points from eight attempted tackles.

However, in the final few minutes in the second half, Nada went in for an expensive dash against Paltan's Deepak Kumar Dahiya, who owing to the dash, landed on Surender Nada's left hand.

Almost immediately, the Steelers' captain was visibly writhing in pain as the medical staff rushed on to the mat. Eventually, unable to even move his hand, Surender Nada was stretchered out of the mat, dealing the Steelers a huge dent in their approach to go one up over the Paltan.

What's Next?

The Steelers, bereft of their skipper for the rest of the season will kick-start their home leg in Sonipat against the Gujarat Fortunegiants and will hope that the rest of the team, with the crucial addition of Monu Goyat can fire in unison and make up for Nada's loss.