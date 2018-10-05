Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Surender Nada to remain captain of Haryana Steelers for Season 6

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 // 05 Oct 2018, 01:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Surender Nada was the most successful defender for Haryana Steelers in the last season

Haryana Steelers will be looking for their first Pro Kabaddi title in season 6 and Surender Nada has been chosen to lead them once again. This comes as no surprise as Nada was the best defender of PKL season 5 with 80 tackle points.

The team in White and Blue were founded only last year and this will be their second appearance in PKL. The Steelers were led by the Indian national team defender Surender Nada in their debut season and he helped them reach the playoffs. 31-year-old Nada proved why he was the right choice to lead The Steelers as he collected the highest tackle points in season 5. Out of a total of 227 tackle points for Harayan Steelers, 80 were scored by Nada himself. He is a living example of what it means to lead from the front.

Nada has always been among the first choice defenders for the Indian National Kabaddi team as well. He was a part of the Kabaddi World Cup winning team, gold medal-winning team of the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, and gold medal-winning team of the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters.

The ankle hold specialist plied his trade with U Mumba for the initial three seasons of PKL before moving to the Bengaluru Bulls for season 4. He was ultimately roped in by The Steelers for the 5th edition, who also had to pay a hefty fee of Rs. 75 lakh to retain him for Season 6.

The most expensive kabaddi player of all time, raider Monu Goyat (Rs. 151 lakh) will also be seen plying his trade with The Steelers this time around. The 25-year-old was prolific for the title-winning Patna Pirates as he picked up 202 points in 26 matches for them in season 5. There will be high expectations from him this time around as well to justify his high price tag.

The other notable addition to The Steelers are raiders Vikash Khandola (Rs. 47 lakh), Wazir Singh (Rs. 20 lakh); and defender Sachin Shingade. Meanwhile, the youngsters Amit Singh and Bhuneshwar Gaur who were picked up in the auction for Rs. 5 lakh each will be looking to get inspired by their captain Surender and make the most of any chance they get on the mat.

The Steelers had finished 3rd in Zone A last season but failed to proceed further as they lost in the Eliminator to Patna Pirates, who made a hat-trick of title wins by lifting the season 5 trophy.

Haryana Steelers will begin their PKL season 6 campaign on October 8 as they lock horns with the Puneri Paltan.