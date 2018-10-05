Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Surjeet Singh to remain captain of Bengal Warriors for Season 6

Surjeet Singh

Bengal Warriors announced, via Twitter, that Surjeet Singh will be leading their troops on the mat this time around as well.

The Warriors had a terrific outing in the Pro Kabaddi League in the previous edition as they emerged as the table toppers of Zone B as they won 11, lost 5, and tied 6 of their 22 matches played in the league stage. However, eventual champions Patna Pirates defeated them 47-44 in a nail-biting qualifier match to bring their dream run to an end.

28-year-old Surjeet will hope to bring his experience to the fore. The right cover defender, who was also a part of the Indian Kabaddi Team which won gold at the 2014 Asian Games, specializes in blocks and dashes. He was one of the star performers for The Warriors in the previous edition as he scored 9 high fives, the joint highest (along with Surender Nada) in the edition. In the 24 matches played, Surjeet scored 79 points out of which 76 were tackle points. He also made 4 super tackles in Season 5.

A key member of the title-winning U Mumba team in the second season, Surjeet Singh will look to lead by example for The Warriors. With Ran Singh by his side, Surjeet can be expected to wreak havoc on any opposition's raiders.

Bengal Warriors had to shell out Rs. 80.3 lakh to retain their star defender and captain Surjeet. Raider Maninder Singh (Rs. 56.8 lakh) is the other prominent player to be retained by the Kolkata-based franchise. Some of the exciting new additions include the South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee (Rs. 33 lakh), defender Ziaur Rehman (Rs. 33.25 lakh), and All-Rounder Ran Singh (Rs. 43 lakh). After a heartbreaking campaign last time around, The Warriors will be hoping to go all the way under the guidance of their skipper.

Bengal Warriors will begin their season 6 PKL campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on October 11.

Do you agree with Surjeet Singh being named the captain of the Bengal Warriors for the second time in a row? Do share your opinions in the comments section below.