×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Three teams from Zone A which can qualify for the playoffs 

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    04 Dec 2018, 13:43 IST

Zone A has some sublime teams fighting for the top spot
Zone A has some sublime teams fighting for the top spot

The sixth edition of the celebrated Pro Kabaddi League commenced on the 7th of October, 2018. This three-month long league is halfway through; the matches have now started to intensify.

It was awarded the title of the biggest league in India as the fifth edition saw the inclusion of four more teams, giving it a total of twelve. Talking of the format, the twelve teams are divided into two zones -- A and B.

The six teams coming from Zone A are U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortune Giants. Similarly, the teams from Zone B are Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telegu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas.

Since we are so close to the playoffs, here is a list of the three teams from zone A which can qualify for the playoffs of the sixth season of PKL:

#3 Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi have shocked everyone with their supreme performance this season
Dabang Delhi have shocked everyone with their supreme performance this season

What a wonderful season it is for Dabang Delhi! Never in the past five editions had the team qualified for the playoffs.

Having some experienced players like Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal on the squad was a great advantage. We were lucky to witness some amazing raids and tackles from these renowned players.

How can we not talk about the sterling youngster Naveen Kumar? Multiple points raids and super ten in the first half of the match itself are literally a norm for him. He has been grabbing the headlines ever since he stepped on the mat for the first time.

Chandran Ranjit, the golden find of Season 5, has also rocked the mat with his intricate raiding skills. You need a point, you will get one, guaranteed!

Delhi are currently playing their home leg and have won two out of the three matches so far, that too, defeating teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. If they qualify for the playoffs, it would just be the perfect Christmas gift for their fans!

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Gujarat Fortune Giants Fazel Atrachali Siddharth Desai Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Shreya Shreeja is a 16 years-old sports buff and an ardent Kabaddi fan. She loves expressing her thoughts and ideas here on this platform. A huge bookworm that she is, Shreya can be found with her head immersed in a book during her free time. She also likes watching cricket.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 92: U Mumba vs Gujarat...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 92: U Mumba vs Gujarat...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 75: Gujarat Fortunegiants...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune...
RELATED STORY
Gujarat Fortune Giants vs U Mumba Preview: Can the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 57: U Mumba vs Gujarat...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 15 Kabaddi Instagram posts...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 75: Gujarat Fortunegiants...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 | Match 57: U Mumba vs Gujarat...
RELATED STORY
U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants | Pro Kabaddi 2018...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us