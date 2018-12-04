Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Three teams from Zone A which can qualify for the playoffs

Zone A has some sublime teams fighting for the top spot

The sixth edition of the celebrated Pro Kabaddi League commenced on the 7th of October, 2018. This three-month long league is halfway through; the matches have now started to intensify.

It was awarded the title of the biggest league in India as the fifth edition saw the inclusion of four more teams, giving it a total of twelve. Talking of the format, the twelve teams are divided into two zones -- A and B.

The six teams coming from Zone A are U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortune Giants. Similarly, the teams from Zone B are Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telegu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas.

Since we are so close to the playoffs, here is a list of the three teams from zone A which can qualify for the playoffs of the sixth season of PKL:

#3 Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi have shocked everyone with their supreme performance this season

What a wonderful season it is for Dabang Delhi! Never in the past five editions had the team qualified for the playoffs.

Having some experienced players like Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal on the squad was a great advantage. We were lucky to witness some amazing raids and tackles from these renowned players.

How can we not talk about the sterling youngster Naveen Kumar? Multiple points raids and super ten in the first half of the match itself are literally a norm for him. He has been grabbing the headlines ever since he stepped on the mat for the first time.

Chandran Ranjit, the golden find of Season 5, has also rocked the mat with his intricate raiding skills. You need a point, you will get one, guaranteed!

Delhi are currently playing their home leg and have won two out of the three matches so far, that too, defeating teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. If they qualify for the playoffs, it would just be the perfect Christmas gift for their fans!

