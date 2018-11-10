Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 Emerging raiders from this season

The 26-year-old Siddharth Desai, with 98 points in seven matches, is one of the biggest contenders for the green sleeve this season

Pro Kabaddi League attracts not only Indian players but foreign players as well.

PKL has been known for producing new talents and provide them an opportunity to learn from senior players and gain knowledge, skills and experience which helps them become a complete player.

With 12 franchises bidding every year for 18-25 players, there are a handful of opportunities for every player.

Be it a superstar raider Pardeep Narwal who started his career in season 3 and is one of the best raiders in the world today, or the world-class defensive duo of Surender Nada and Mohit Chillar, all of them have come up through PKL.

The procedure of producing new and exciting prospects has been continued in season 6 as well. Let us take a look at some of the stars who have arisen in this season and show immense promise for the future.

All the stats for the article have been taken from Prokabaddi.com

#1 Siddharth Sirish Desai (U Mumba)

It has never looked like it is the debut season for this player. The 26-year-old Siddharth Desai, with 98 points in seven matches, is one of the biggest contenders for the green sleeve (given to best raider) this season.

He proved the critics wrong that U Mumba are lacking a good raider in their squad this season.

With six super tens in seven matches, not out percentage of 83.59 and 13.85 average raid points per match, this man has been the center of worries for his opponents.

He proved what he is made of on his debut against Puneri Paltan when he scored 15 points in just 23 raids, thereby playing a crucial role for his team to earn a tie. He has totally justified his price tag of 34.4 lakhs.

