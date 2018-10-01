Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Vishal Bhardwaj named captain of Telugu Titans for Season 6

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 168 // 01 Oct 2018, 19:03 IST

Vishal with a successful ankle hold

It has been announced that Vishal Bhardwaj will be leading the charge for the Hyderabad-based franchise – Telugu Titans – for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. Besides raider's Nilesh Salunke and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, the Titans decided to retain Vishal Bhardwaj, who has been with them since the 4th season. The Right to Match was also used during the auctions to bring back their superstar performer and former captain Rahul Chaudhari.

Although Telugu Titans have never lifted the trophy in PKL, they have always been one of the strongest contenders. After a disappointing outing in the previous edition – where the Titans finished 5th in Zone B – Kilaru Jagmohan's men will be looking to make a mark in the 6th edition. In season 5, the Men in Red and Yellow had a strong attack, led by the talismanic Rahul Chaudhari, but it is the defence where they lacked and paid the price for it. The right side of defence is where the most points were leaked. However, with the Iranian Abozar Mohajermighani in their ranks now this problem will be curbed.

Vishal Bhardwaj

A huge responsibility has been given to 21-year-old Vishal to lead the team. If he will be up to it, only time will tell. However, the youngster has proved his mettle by showing nerves of steel in the previous season. In the 22 matches he played, he picked up 71 points for his side. He will look to put to use his ankle holds to great effect as he did in the last editions.

After intensive training camps in Hyderabad with their new coach Jagmohan, the Titans will hope for a change in fortune in the upcoming PKL. The Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on 9th October in their inaugural match of PKL Season 6.