×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: "When our defence comes good, we are always in the match": Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh after victory over Yoddha

Virendra Karunakar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
39   //    12 Oct 2018, 00:10 IST

The contest went down to the last raid
The contest went down to the last raid

Season six of Pro Kabaddi witnessed easily its best match of the season thus far on Thursday evening as defending champions Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 43-41 in a close, tense battle.

The lead never crossed 4 points throughout as both teams kept chipping away at each other with neither side backed down by the other.

Pardeep Narwal had another Super 10 for the Pirates with 16 points, but the defence was key as a vastly improved performance from opening night saw the champions register their first win of the campaign

Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh, after the match, believed his defence came to the fore today.

“I've always said that if our defence comes good we will be in a good position. Today our defence played well”, said Singh. “The result is secondary, but when a team's defence plays well the match will be a close one.”

He added: “Today's match was a great game. Yoddha played very well. Anybody could have won till the last raid.”

Indeed that was the case as Shrikant Jadhav, who was Yoddha's top raider tonight with 12 raid points, was caught on the last raid just a few inches away from the midline with the game at 42-41 in favour of Patna.

The Yoddha today played without Jeeva Kumar, one of their main defenders. When asked about his omission from the matchday squad altogether, Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh said it wasn't because of injury, but rather “squad rotation”, something which they plan to do through the season.

Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga, despite scoring 7 raid points was largely pacified by the Pirates’ defence. His aggressiveness seemed to wane as the match went on.

Asked about his performance Rishank said: “I actually started raiding aggressively and both me and Shrikant had decided that whoever gets a good start will keep attacking always. Also I felt me being away from the court would put pressure on the team and I was caught twice which led to our All Out, so I became a little more conservative.”

The Pirates and Yoddha will battle again next Wednesday in Sonipat in their next fixture.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Patna Pirates UP Yoddha Rishank Devadiga Pardeep Narwal
Virendra Karunakar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 9: U.P. Yoddha vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 9: U.P.Yoddha vs Patna...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 reasons why Patna Pirates...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why UP Yoddha can win...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 4: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 outstanding moments for UP...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6 Match 4: Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha - Time Table & Venue...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us