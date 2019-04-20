Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 players whose PKL career might be over

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League has been responsible for the growth of kabaddi in India. Apart from offering a new source of revenue for Kabaddi players across the country, PKL has also improved the standards of the Indian National Kabaddi Team. Pro Kabaddi League has become the bridge between India's traditional sport and the young citizens of the country.

The League is also growing at a good rate and the standards set by the teams are slowly rising. A few bad games could spell doom for a player as there are a lot of players in the bench who can replace him. Pro Kabaddi League is a big platform for Kabaddi players across the country and hence, there is a very small margin of error for these players.

Although experience does count in this game, there are a few teams who believe in giving youngsters more chances. This has reduced the game-time of some of the veterans of the game and hence, here are 3 of them who will miss the upcoming season because of the same reason. With the trend of the purchases made by the teams at the auction, it is also unlikely that they would play in the League again.

#3 Sachin Shingade

Sachin Shingade did not find a buyer in the recently-held auctions

The left-corner defender from Maharashtra was one of the few popular players who was left unsold in the auction. Sachin has so far represented Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Apart from being an important part of Delhi's defense in Season 4, the defender was also an influential part of the Patna Pirates squad which won the title in Season 5.

However, the defender's form was not great in the previous season which reduced his stakes in the recently-held auction. With a number of young defenders rising through the ranks at a good rate, it is unlikely that Sachin Shingade would find a buyer in the future.

