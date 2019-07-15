Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 reasons why the Gujarat Fortune Giants could win the title

Yashashree Satarkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 15 Jul 2019, 01:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished as runners-up in past two seasons.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence from 20th July 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad as the seventh season will see all the twelve teams play each other twice in the group stage. Unlike last seaosn, there is no zonal classification in this edition.

Two tim finalists Gujarat Fortune Giants, a franchise from Gujarat finished as runners-up in both season 5 and season 6. Coached by Manpreet Singh, they have established themselves as one of the most competitive teams of Pro Kabaddi since their debut in PKL 5.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will play their home leg from 10th August which will culminate on 16th August 2019. Ahead of the season 7 auctions, the Fortune Giants retained the likes of Sunil Kumar, Sachin Tanwar and procured back the services of ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal.

With the PKL 7 less than a week away, here are three reasons why the Fortunegiants could win the title.

#3 The lethal cover duo of Sunil Kumar Malik and Parvesh Bhainswal

The cover duo of Sunil and Parvesh have shattered mightiest of opposition's attack.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' defensive duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar Malik is one of the most dangerous defensive duos of Pro Kabaddi. Left cover Parvesh Bhainswal started his PKL journey with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 4 while right cover Sunil Kumar made his debut with Patna Pirates.

Later, both joined forces with the Gujarat Fortune Giants in season 5. In PKL 5, Parvesh scored 48 tackle points, and Sunil picked up 58 tackle points from 24 matches. The cover pair started to strike fear among the opposition raiders with their fine defensive technique.

For season 6, Sunil was appointed as a captain of the team. Parvesh and Sunil's fearless defending saw them clinch 59.12% of the team's total tackle points in season 6 as diving thigh hold specialist Sunil finished the season with 76 tackle points to his name in 25 matche while Parvesh notched up 86 points and finished the campaign as the second-best defender of PKL 6.

The combination tackle of Parvesh's upper body block with Sunil providing support in the lower region ensures that opposition raiders have a hard time on the mat and their partnership with undoubtedly be an X-factor for the Fortune Giants to go all the way.

1 / 3 NEXT