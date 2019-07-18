Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why the Haryana Steelers could win the title

Haryana Steelers will be aiming at their first PKL title.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence from 20th July 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Haryana Steelers made their debut in season 5 and made an immediate impact, qualifying into the qualifiers under the captaincy of Surender Nada.

However, in season 6, an injury to Surender Nada in the opening game of the season did not help the Steelers campaign as they failed to put up an impressive show. For season 7, Haryana Steelers have signed Arjuna Awardee and veteran Indian Kabaddi player Rakesh Kumar as their coach. The team management also retained Vikash Kandola and Kuldeep Singh ahead of the PKL 7 auctions.

Panchkula will be hosting the home games of the Steelers, who will be playing this season under the leadership of veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan. The Steelers are set to begin their league stage matches with their first encounter against Puneri Paltan on 22nd July. The home leg of Haryana Steelers will commence from 28th September and culminate on 4th October 2019.

With PKL 7 just around the corner, here is a look at why the Steelers could be backed to clinch their first ever Pro Kabaddi League title.

#3 The raiding duo of Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Kandola

Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Khandola have played together for Haryana back in season 5.

Prashanth Kumar Rai started his PKL journey with the Telugu Titans in season 1, while Vikash Kandola made his debut with Dabang Delhi K.C. in season 4. Interestingly, both of these star raiders played together for the Steelers back in season 5.

From the PKL 7 auctions, the Haryana Steelers brought back Prashanth Kumar Rai into the fold for ₹77 lakh. He has 312 raid points in 81 matches and in season 6 with UP Yoddha, Prashanth outshined big match raiders like Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga and established himself as the lead raider, scoring 144 raid points in 21 matches.

On the back of an impressive show in season 6, the Steelers retained Vikash Kandola. He emerged as one of the potential stars in season five and even out-scored Monu Goyat in season six, scoring 172 raid points in 22 matches.

Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Kandola will lead raiding attack of Haryana Steelers in PKL 7. With the duo enjoying top seasons from the last edition, their partnership in the presence of other young raiders like Naveen and K Selvamani will be key.

