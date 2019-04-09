×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
289   //    09 Apr 2019, 18:55 IST

Deepak Niwas Hooda was retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the player auction
Deepak Niwas Hooda was retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the player auction

The first ever champions of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers had formed one of the best teams possible last season, when they recruited the services of Anup Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohit Chhillar in the auction.

However, although they looked like an unbeatable team on paper, the Pink Panthers faltered in the league stage and crashed out in the first round itself. The stars failed to fire in unison as the Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise failed to live up to expectations.

This year, they went into the auction after retaining two of their most valuable players from last season, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull. Anup Kumar has joined the Puneri Paltan coaching staff after announcing his retirement last year.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan

The team management bought the likes of Amit Hooda and Sunil Siddhagawali to bolster their team's defensive strength.

Here's the full list of players bought by the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Ajinkya Pawar (Retained New Young Player)

Sushil Gulia (Retained New Young Player)

Deepak Narwal - ₹ 30.5 lakhs

Advertisement

Nilesh Salunkhe - ₹ 23.5 lakhs

Vishal - ₹ 20.25 lakhs

Defenders

Pavan T.R. (Retained New Young Player)

Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Elite Retained Player)

Amit Hooda - ₹ 53 lakhs

Sunil Siddhagawali - ₹ 20 lakhs

Karamvir (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs

All Rounders

Lokesh Kaushik (Retained New Young Player)

Sachin Narwal (Retained New Young Player)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Elite Retained Player)

Dong Gyu Kim - ₹ 10 lakhs

Malinda Chaturanga -₹ 10 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers Amit Hooda Nilesh Salunke
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
Here's what to expect: GUJARAT FORTUNE GIANTS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have been retained
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Full list of Players Sold on Day 1 
RELATED STORY
Jasvir Singh: 10 things you need to know about him
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us