Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda was retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the player auction

The first ever champions of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers had formed one of the best teams possible last season, when they recruited the services of Anup Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohit Chhillar in the auction.

However, although they looked like an unbeatable team on paper, the Pink Panthers faltered in the league stage and crashed out in the first round itself. The stars failed to fire in unison as the Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise failed to live up to expectations.

This year, they went into the auction after retaining two of their most valuable players from last season, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull. Anup Kumar has joined the Puneri Paltan coaching staff after announcing his retirement last year.

The team management bought the likes of Amit Hooda and Sunil Siddhagawali to bolster their team's defensive strength.

Here's the full list of players bought by the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Ajinkya Pawar (Retained New Young Player)

Sushil Gulia (Retained New Young Player)

Deepak Narwal - ₹ 30.5 lakhs

Nilesh Salunkhe - ₹ 23.5 lakhs

Vishal - ₹ 20.25 lakhs

Defenders

Pavan T.R. (Retained New Young Player)

Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Elite Retained Player)

Amit Hooda - ₹ 53 lakhs

Sunil Siddhagawali - ₹ 20 lakhs

Karamvir (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs

All Rounders

Lokesh Kaushik (Retained New Young Player)

Sachin Narwal (Retained New Young Player)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Elite Retained Player)

Dong Gyu Kim - ₹ 10 lakhs

Malinda Chaturanga -₹ 10 lakhs

