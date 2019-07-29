Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 17: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Review | 29th July 2019

Bengal Warriors destroyed Puneri Paltan by 43-23 in a fervid battle

Puneri Paltan stepped in the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League with a brand new coach, the stalwart Anup Kumar. After facing defeat in every match of theirs this season, the Paltan were desperate for a victory. On the other hand, Warriors had a strong start after being triumphant in their first match against the Yoddhas of UP.

Read to find out how the encounter between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors unfolded itself at the DOME NSCI in Mumbai.

Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: K. Prapanjan, Viraj Vishnu, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Maninder Singh (c), Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal

Puneri Paltan: Pawan Kadian, Surjeet Singh (c), Sanket Sawant, Manjeet, Sushant Sail, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

Toss

Bengal Warriors won the toss and chose the court.

Manjeet, the grey-eyed raider who started his PKL journey last season from Patna Pirates, scored the first point of the match for Pune's franchise. Nabibakhsh, the all-rounder from the Warriors, took a swift bonus, scoring for his squad.

Maninder, who stepped on the opponent's court, returned with three points, performing the first super-raid of the night. It was a rookie mistake from him next as Mani stepped out of the bounds in his next raid and gave away two points to the Paltan.

Pune, having expertise in super tackles, sent Prapanjan to the bench after inflicting one on him. A successful review to oppose the super tackle was later taken by the Warriors, which claimed Prapanjan safe, shuddering the two-pointer tackle.

Suffering an unfortunate all-out in the tenth minute of the battle, Pune gave the Warriors a seven-point lead, i.e., 11-4 on the scoreboard. Another super raid for Maninder in the 17th minute of the face-off was again challenged by the Paltan, which was deemed unsuccessful.

With a beautiful super-tackle by Girish, he sent the sufferer from Bengal off the mat. With a comfortable nine-point lead post the first half with the score of 18-9, the Warriors of Bengal led the Paltan.

Right after the second-half commenced, a substitute from Pune, who was also the last man left, took a point to keep his already-shattering team intact. Despite his sturdy effort, the Warriors inflicted a second all-out on Pune.

Mani did a commendable job after completing his first super-ten of the season, in the 25th minute of the match. Both Jeeva and Singh achieved milestones after respectively completing 200 tackle points and 550 raids points in their Pro Kabaddi career.

With a third all-out on the Paltan, Nabibakhsh blew minds after being the second player to score a super raid that night. With eleven minutes left in the clash, the score 34-12 tilted towards the impeccable Warriors.

With a top class tackle by Rinku Narwal, he completed his second high-five of the season, with a strike rate of hundred percent. A brilliant raid from Pankaj enabled him to pitch in with two points for the Paltan. A fierce tackle on Nabibakhsh by Pune's defense sent him to the bench.

After an excellent super-tackle by the Warriors, they increased their lead to 22 points. The Warriors, with an excellent combination of offense and defense, emerged triumphant after winning the match 43-23.

On the other hand, Pune suffered a third heart-wrenching loss this season, with just the defenders pitching in points for the squad. To survive the #ToughestSeason of PKL, the Paltan will need to fight back harder and make a solid return.

