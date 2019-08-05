Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 27: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Review | 5th August

Jaipur lost their very first match of the season to Dabang Delhi in a heated affair

Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers hadn't lost a single match in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League and were looking very strong at the very first position. Dabang Delhi, not too far away from the Panthers, were comfortably sitting on the third position on the points table after emerging victorious in three matches out of four.

With their young prowess locking horns with the brilliant all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda, it was a must-watch clash. Read to find out how the much-anticipated encounter unfolded itself at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi: Vijay, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Chandran Ranjit, Saeid Ghaffari

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhagavali, Ajinkya Pawar

Toss

Dabang Delhi won the toss and chose the court.

Deepak Hooda went out for the very first raid and brought a swift point for the Panthers. Chandran Ranjit from Delhi entered the opponent's court only to be sent off the mat immediately. The young prodigy Naveen fished out the first point for the Dabangs after performing a fantastic toe touch.

In a do-or-die raid, Deepak scored a brilliant two-pointer for the Panthers. In a fast-paced face-off since the very inception, the score 7-4 was tilted in Jaipur's direction in the eighth minute. It was undoubtedly a neck-to-neck affair throughout the forty minutes.

Naveen stole a point from the Panthers' defense, reducing them to just three players. As the match continued, Pink Panthers conceded their first all-out of the night, handing a five-point lead to the rivals. At the end of the first half, the score 16-10 was in favour of the Dabangs from Delhi.

After the second half commenced, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal bagged an excellent point for his squad, followed by Deepak Hooda, who executed a dazzling raid and caught hold of two points. The wonderman that he is, Hooda secured the first super-raid of the night right after.

Naveen once again completed his super-ten after executing a two-point raid. The highlight of the night was a repeat performance of what Pardeep Narwal did last season against Haryana. Chandran Ranjit staged an out-of-the-world six-pointer raid, which also completed his super-ten.

A review was taken by Jaipur, who claimed a super-raid by Deepak Hooda, which was later on deemed unsuccessful. However, Hooda soon became the third player to successfully accomplish a super-ten on the night.

With the raiders and the defenders from Delhi in top form, they led the points' table with the score 31-21 in the 35th minute of the encounter. The match, which looked neck-to-neck initially, now was slowly turning into a one-sided affair.

The defense of the Panthers failed to make a mark as both Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda weren't able to support their team well. Delhi clinched the victory after winning the match with the score 35-24. On the other hand, Jaipur suffered their first loss of the season after their defenders failed to pitch in points for the squad.