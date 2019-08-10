Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 33: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Review | 9th August

Bengal Warriors won the close-called battle from U Mumba with the score 32-30

U Mumba were coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive losses from their campaign at home and were determined to win the battle, to improve their position on the team points' table.

Bengal Warriors, quite contrary to U Mumba defeated the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their previous face-off.

Read to find out how the match with U Mumba locking horns against the Bengal Warriors unfolded at the Patliputra Sports Complex on the last day of Patna-leg as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Starting 7s

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan, Vinoth Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Surender Singh, Sandeep Narwal

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Toss

U Mumba won the toss and chose the court.

Maninder Singh started for the Warriors, only to be thrown off the mat in his very first raid. K. Prapanjan stole the first point of the night for the Warriors while U Mumba's defensive unit continuously sent Maninder off to the benches. U Mumba's defenders were in fine form right from the start which had massive influence on the game.

Starting off as a fast-paced battle, Bengal conceded an all-out in the 11th minute of the match, which was instrumental in helping U Mumba wrest control. In under fourteen minutes, U Mumba were trailing ahead with the score reading 13-7.

However, Bengal's defense, in order to catch up with the Mumba squad, brought their best to the fore after initiating some brilliant tackles on the opponents. At the end of the first half, the scoreboard was in favor of U Mumba with the score favoring U Mumba 16-11.

As the second-half kicked off, Prapanjan started off in fine fashion as he picked up a Super Raid, reducing U Mumba to just two players. In no time, U Mumba were hit with their first all-out, a decision which was again reviewed by them. However, the call was unsuccessful as the Warriors were handed four points.

Quite shockingly, Maninder scored his first point only in the 25th minute of the match but nevertheless, the Warriors caught up brilliantly with U Mumba and brought the score level at 19-19, despite lagging initially in the battle.

A game which didn't look neck-to-neck, in the beginning, was turning into one. Arjun Deshwal did an impressive job throughout the encounter. Another all-out for the Warriors in the 30th minute of the match saw them gradually succumbing to U Mumba's attacking style of play.

More than the raiders, the defenders of Bengal were in form, successfully keeping the raiders of U Mumba at bay. Deshwal also became the first player to complete his Super 10 from the game and as the packed crowd cheered, the players kept on constantly scoring for their respective squads.

Soon enough, Bengal star all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh reduced U Mumba down to just one player, eventually inflicting a second all-out on U Mumba. The match, as expected, was decided in the dying seconds as the Bengal Warriors emerged triumphant in the end, courtesy of a 32-30 margin.

On the other hand, Mumba fell to their third consecutive loss and will now face an uphill task of bringing their faltering campaign back on track.