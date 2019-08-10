Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 34: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Review | 9th August

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12 // 10 Aug 2019, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patna Pirates brutally thrashed UP Yoddhas to win their first match of the home-leg

A desperate Patna Pirates lost the first three matches in their home leg and needed to win the battle on the last day in Patna. UP Yoddha, who were coming from two consecutive ties, wanted to win to improve their spot on the points table.

With the record-breaker Pardeep Narwal taking on Yoddha's Rishank Devadiga, the match was a worth watch. Read to find out how the battle unwinded itself in the fully-packed Patliputra Sports Complex.

Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan

UP Yoddha: Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit

Toss

UP Yoddha won the toss and chose the court.

Pardeep Narwal started positively for the Pirates and got his first point in the very first raid. An impressive start from Monu Goyat saw him send Jaideep to the bench, scoring for his squad. In a pleasant surprise for the Pirates' fans, the men in green displayed an immaculate performance from start to finish.

UP suffered their first all-out of the night in the tenth minute of the game. Both the offence and defence of Patna started in a brilliant way, with the hosts racing to a 11-4 lead.

As the match proceeded, UP was reduced to just one player on the mat yet again. They eventually conceded their second all-out in the 19th minute of the match, gifting three easy points to the Pirates. On the brighter side, Monu reached 450 points in his PKL.

It was sure that both the raiders and defenders of Patna were working in perfect alignment, not allowing the opponents to make a single mark against them. At half time, Patna zoomed to a huge 15-point lead, with the scorecard reading 24-9 in the favour of the hosts.

Advertisement

As the second half commenced, Monu was immediately sent to the bench by Pirates' defense. , Pardeep completed his Super Ten in the first few minutes of the other half.

Substitute Surender Gill did display a fine game, scoring points upon the requirement for UP. After a third all-out in the dying minutes, UP had no chance of even getting a single point on the points table, with there being no chance of reducing the deficit to seven or below.

In an embarrassing loss for the Yoddha, the Pirates finally won their first match of the home-leg by 41 points to 20.

Neeraj Kumar, who scored eight solid points for Patna had a massive contribution in his team's victory. Pardeep displayed his usual game and had 12 points in his kitty. The Pirates' defence, which looked shaky in their last three matches, finally stepped up and helped Patna seal the deal.

For the UP Yoddha, both the raiding and defense units shut themselves down and gave a poor performance. Without Devadiga, they clearly suffered. Nonetheless, Yoddha will have to keep their heads high and prepare for the upcoming match against the Bengaluru Bulls, which will take place in Ahmedabad.