Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 39: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Review | 12th August

UP Yoddha won the close-called battle against Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddha were coming from an embarrassing loss to the three-time champions Patna Pirates and were incredibly pressurized to clinch the victory. The Bulls, after putting up a great show, were unfortunate enough to lose a close-called match to the Haryana Steelers at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7.

Read to find out how the match between Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls and Monu Goyat's UP Yoddha at the Eka Arena by TranStadia proceeded in Ahmedabad.

Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal

UP Yoddha: Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit

Toss

Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and chose the court.

Monu Goyat, the costliest player in the history of the league, went for the first raid and was instantly sent off the court by the high-flyer, Pawan Sehrawat. Rohit, Bengaluru's Captain Cool, brought a quick bonus for his squad.

Opening the account for the Yoddhas, Shrikant Jadhav scored. Pawan fetched another point in tackle where he dropped his hidden all-round bomb on the opponents at the very inception. A smoldering Pawan started in a tremendous fashion, pitching points in both offense and defense.

A super-tackle was inflicted on Rohit by the Yoddhas, sending him to the bench. As the battle made its way towards the end of the first half, the Bulls conceded their first all-out of the night, tying with UP on 16 each.

With Yoddhas' defense catching up gradually, they started inflicting some brilliant tackles on the rivals and didn't allow them to score. At half-time, the score was tied at 15 each. Even after a strong start by the Bulls, they started losing the momentum towards the end.

As the second half commenced, there wasn't much to separate the two teams. Both struggled to score but UP outran the opponents. Pawan, giving his usual best, strived for his squad, but they failed to provide him much help.

In under ten minutes into the second half, the Yoddhas inflicted yet again another super tackle on the Bulls, increasing their lead to six points while putting the Bulls in grave trouble. Sehrawat, the superhero of PKL, completed the 450-point milestone, which is indeed, quite difficult to achieve. He also completed his third consecutive super-ten of the season.

Rohit didn't live up to the expectations and put up a mediocre show against the Yoddhas. On the other hand, almost all raiders and defenders of the Lucknow-based franchise played in unity and kept the Bulls at bay.

A review that was claimed by Pawan in the 35th minute of the encounter was deemed successful by the referees, which, despite being in their favour, didn't help the Bulls to a great extent. For the Yoddhas, Nishant, Monu and Shrikant worked tirelessly and hence helped the team clinch the victory with the score 35-33.

The Bulls started losing their grip on the battle in the first half itself and henceforth, Pawan's fifteen points went all in vain. Relying on just a single player, that too in the toughest season, can be lethal for the defending champions.