Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 44: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Review | 16th August

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 // 17 Aug 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

For the first time in the history of the league, Gujarat Fortune Giants lost six matches in a row

After losing five matches in a row, Gujarat Fortune Giants were incredibly desperate for a victory. On the last day of their home leg at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, they were yet to claim a victory in Ahmedabad.

It was a different picture for the Pink Panthers as they made their owner beam with pride after winning their previous match against Puneri Paltan.

Read to find out how the encounter featuring Deepak Hooda from Jaipur Pink Panthers and Sachin Tanwar from Gujarat Fortune Giants unfolded at the Eka Arena by TranStadia in Ahmedabad.

Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Sonu, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Pankaj, Rohit Gulia

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Pavan T. R., Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Vishal

Toss

Gujarat Fortune Giants won the toss and chose the court.

Deepak Niwas Hooda went out for Jaipur's first raid and returned sans any point. Sachin Tanwar, the young prowess from Gujarat, opened the account for his team as he stole a point. Nilesh Salunke, the experienced lad from Jaipur, scored the first point for his team in the next raid.

Then Sunil, in an advance tackle, gave a point to Nitin along with the lead. An ankle-hold by Sandeep Dhull ensured his squad a point. Dhull also successfully achieved the 300-tackle point milestone.

Under just 14 minutes, Pankaj successfully initiated four beautiful tackles on the opponents. A review was claimed by the Giants in the 19th minute, which was deemed successful upon inspection.

Advertisement

After the completion of the first twenty minutes, the Pink Panthers led with the score 10-9. As the second half commenced, Sunil dived on Nilesh's ankles and brought the score to a tie on ten each.

The Giants gradually started making a comeback. In the 26th minute, Gujarat took their only review, which unfortunately turned out to be unsuccessful. A top-class two-pointer by Sachin gave his team the lead for the first time in the battle.

Vishal performed a brilliant thigh hold on Sachin, thereby scoring for the Pink Panthers. Pankaj from the Giants completed his high-five in the defense-dominated match. A supreme two-pointer by GB More brought the score to yet another tie at 17 each.

Jaipur, dissatisfied by the umpire's decision, took a review, which was adjudged successful. The review gave a two-point lead to the Pink squad. With just a single minute remaining in the encounter, Gujarat's raiders made some unexpected errors, giving the match away to the Panthers with a score of 22-19.

For the first time in the history of the league, Gujarat Fortune Giants lost six matches in a row and were unable to win a single match in their home leg. The faces of Gujarat's heart-broken fans were very much visible when the battle ended.

On the other hand, the Panthers moved to the top position of the team points' table, making their fans and owner prouder than ever. The Pink Panthers will play their next match against UP Yoddha in Tamil Nadu.