Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 46: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Review | 17th August

The nail-biting affair between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors ended on a tie

Bengal Warriors were coming from a victory against the Gujarat Fortune Giants in their previous match at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. Having put up a commendable show, they had the opportunity to climb up to the first spot of the team points' table.

Dabang Delhi K.C. too have been thriving this season. Having lost just one battle out of six, they were enjoying the second place on the scoreboard.

Read to find out how the anticipated battle between the northern and eastern teams proceeded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Vijin Thangadurai, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Singh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari, Meraj Sheykh

Toss

Dabang Delhi won the toss and chose the court.

Maninder Singh went for Bengal's first raid and returned with a smart point. Chandran Ranjit opened the account for the Dabangs after scoring a brilliant two-pointer. Delhi, in demand of three points, took a review, which was successful on inspection.

Ravinder Pahal, showing a hawk-like performance, dived on Prapanjan's ankle and sent him off the mat. Naveen also started in his usual supreme fashion. In under four minutes, the Warriors suffered their first all-out of the night, handing a five-point lead to the opponents.

Bengal's defense looked weak, making quite a few unnecessary errors. A top-class super-tackle by Joginder put Prapanjan's tiger-like tactics to rest. Dissatisfied by the referee's decision, Bengal Warriors took a review, which was declared unsuccessful.

After the fast-paced first half, the score of 18-11 was leaning towards the Dabangs from Delhi. Nabibakhsh, tackled in the middle of his scorpion kick, was escorted to the bench right after the second half commenced.

An effortless two-pointer by the experienced Sukesh Hegde reduced the score difference to just four points. As the encounter made its way towards the end, Dabang Delhi conceded their first all-out of the night, bringing the score on 25 each, with just five minutes remaining on the clock.

A super raid by Prapanjan gave the Warriors a hard-earned lead for the first time in the battle. Prapanjan also completed his super ten for the first time this season. Naveen too reached the ten-point mark for the sixth time this season.

In the very last raid of the encounter, Prapanjan took a review, which could have sealed the victory for the Warriors. However, Dabang Delhi claimed a review in the last second, which shockingly turned successful.

In a nail-biting end, the match finished with 30 points to each team. Both teams displayed a laudable game, with offense and defense working in unity if not in proper alignment. It all depended on the buzzer raid, which proved the difficulty level of PKL 2019. Rightly said, it truly is the toughest season of the Pro Kabaddi League!

