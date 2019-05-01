×
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 : Predicted Starting Seven of Gujarat Fortune Giants

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
162   //    01 May 2019, 14:28 IST

Manpreet Singh and his young army will try to cross the final hurdle and win the championship this year Enter caption
Manpreet Singh and his young army will try to cross the final hurdle and win the championship this year Enter caption

Gujarat Fortune Giants have been the most successful team amongst the new entrants who joined the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League in the fifth season. Coached by the legendary Manpreet Singh, the Ahmedabad-based franchise has reached the grand finale of both the seasons they have played.

However, they could not win a single title and finished as runners-up on both occasions. The Fortune Giants have never picked star players in the team and have instead always opted for young talent. Manpreet Singh has transformed many unknown players like Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Rohit Gulia into Kabaddi stars.

Also Read - PKL History: 5 players that teams should have never released

Ahead of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Fortune Giants have made small changes to their team and here's the predicted starting seven of Gujarat Fortune Giants -

Left Corner - Sonu Gahlawat


The left-corner position of the Gujarat Fortune Giants team will be taken by new young player Sonu Gahlawat. Sonu will make his Pro Kabaddi League debut this season. Amongst the options available with the Fortune Giants, this player seems to be the perfect fit for the left corner position.

We have seen in the past how Manpreet Singh has nurtured young talent. So, expect the same to happen this year as well with Sonu Gehlawat.

Sonu was bought at a price of 6 lakhs INR in the auction. The Gujarat Fortune Giants had Sachin Vittala in their left corner last year but they had released him ahead of the auction for PKL 2019.

Sonu Gahlawat is the only left corner option available with the Fortunegiants.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants Rohit Gulia Ruturaj Koravi Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
