Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 5 milestones to look forward to

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 75 // 18 Jun 2019, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pardeep Narwal will be the X-factor for the Patna Pirates

A little more than a month remains for the seventh season of one of the most popular sporting leagues in the country, the Pro Kabaddi League, which is set to feature twelve teams in their quest for the ultimate title.

The league returns to its familiar July-October window as it makes its beginning on the 20th of July. Anupam Goswami, the League Commissioner of VIVO Pro Kabaddi has intimated certain changes in the timing and scheduling of the games this season. Each city-leg this season will begin on a Saturday and all matches will begin at 7:30 pm, instead of the existing 8 pm commencement.

After making its debut in 2014, PKL has become bigger and better with every passing season. The exceptional performance of players and teams has led to the achieving of several milestones and records over the seasons, and hence we can expect season seven to be the same in this regard.

Here are five milestones that could be achieved in the upcoming seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

#5 25 High 5's

Manjeet's partnership with right-corner defender, Mohit Chhillar would be interesting to watch

The retention of Manjeet Chhillar by the Tamil Thalaivas showed clear intent from the Thalaivas' management that the kabaddi veteran is still a vital element in their plans for the title. The bolstering of the squad with the addition of Rahul Chaudhari and Mohit Chhillar has made the Thalaivas one of the most feared teams in the upcoming season.

Along with getting his team past the line and winning his maiden title, Manjeet would also look towards creating a PKL milestone with his strong defending skills. He has 21 High-5s and if he can keep injury at bay, then he is all set to break through the 25 High-5 milestone in Season seven.

1 / 5 NEXT