Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Season 7: Top 5 defenders from the Chennai leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 114 // 24 Aug 2019, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Surjeet Singh led his team from the front to ensure that Puneri Paltan do not lose a single match in the Chennai leg

With the Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 ending last night, the tournament will now move to Delhi with Dabang Delhi K.C. hosting the tourney for the next seven days. The home teams have not been able to take good advantage of playing in front of their home crowd this season hence, it will be intriguing to see if Dabang Delhi K.C. are able to reverse that trend.

Coming back to the Chennai leg, the defenders had a good outing in Chennai as only once was a team able to reach the 40-point mark in the matches played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tamil Thalaivas' key defender, Manjeet Chhillar missed 3 home games but the team's other defenders stepped up in his absence.

Here are the top 5 defenders from the Chennai leg of PKL 2019.

#5 Vishal - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Vishal (first from right) has done well for the Pink Panthers this season

Matches - 2, Tackle Points - 8, Super Tackles - 3

While Sandeep Dhull has been dominating the defenders' leader-board with his consistent performances, the cover defender of Jaipur, Vishal has supported him to perfection. The under-appreciated all-rounder came to limelight in the Chennai leg as he emerged as the best defender of his team.

Playing against U.P. Yoddha, Vishal executed 2 super tackles to take 4 points in that match while in the game versus Tamil Thalaivas, the cover defenders executed 3 successful tackles to ensure that the Pink Panthers defeated the home side.

These impressive performances of Vishal helped him score more points than Dhull and Amit Hooda in the Chennai leg.

1 / 5 NEXT