Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Chennai leg

Pardeep Narwal's consistent performances has helped him achieve the 2nd position on the raiders' leader-board

The Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is in the history books now as the Thyagraj Sports Complex of Delhi gears up to host the next phase of the caravan-based tournament.

The home team, Tamil Thalaivas, disappointed their fans with a below-par performance. Ajay Thakur's men could not win a single game in their entire home leg.

Among other teams, Bengal Warriors impressed the most in the Chennai leg as they earned eight points from the two games they played. Also, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan showcased great form at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Three-time champions, Patna Pirates lost their two fixtures whereas Gujarat Fortune Giants snapped their six-match losing streak.

Shifting our focus to the individual records now, two Tamil Thalaivas raiders, Rahul Chaudhari and V. Ajith Kumar won the hearts of the home fans with their raiding performances.

Patna Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narwal scored 21 points in the two matches he took part in while Siddharth Desai silenced all his critics with an 18-point outing against the Haryana Steelers.

In the defence department, Tamil Thalaivas' key defender, Manjeet Chhillar missed three of the team's four home matches hence, losing his place in the Top 5 of the 'Most Tackle Points' list whereas Puneri Paltan's captain, Surjeet Singh, led his team from the front with 13 tackle points in two matches. From the home side, Ran Singh scored nine tackle points in four matches.

With so many individual talents coming to the party in the Chennai leg, there were a lot of ups and downs in the leader-boards. Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the Chennai leg -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues to lead the raiders' list with 103 raid points but, Pardeep Narwal has overtaken Naveen Kumar to take the second position. Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull has solidified his position on the table with 33 tackle points. Jaideep, Sumit, Vishal Bharadwaj and Sunil Kumar complete the Top 5 of the defenders leader-board.