Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 'Siddharth Desai is a top-flight raider," says Telugu Titans star defender Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj (R) will be a key player in the Titans' setup

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is all set to commence from the 20th of July 2019, with the twelve teams in the fray set to put their best foot forward in their quest for the title.

The auctions ahead of the upcoming season witnessed a number of highlights, with youngster Siddharth Desai pocketing the costliest contract for a sum of ₹1.45 Crore while Nitin Tomar was retained by the Puneri Paltan for a little more than ₹1 Crore.

Having released Rahul Chaudhari from their squad, the Telugu Titans made a massive bid for Siddharth Desai and did well to re-procure the services of Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani, a vital combination on their defensive front from last season.

As we build up to yet another exciting season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans star defender Vishal Bhardwaj speaks to Sportskeeda on the upcoming season, Siddharth Desai's inclusion in the team and more.

"Our preparatory camp for the upcoming season was held in Kasargod, Kerala last month. We had a seven-day rest period post the camp and re-joined the camp where we are concentrating on fitness. This camp will end on the 23rd of June and the final camp will commence on the 1st of July."

In season six of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Telugu Titans had a rather poor run, a major result of Rahul Chaudhari's poor run as the 'poster boy' picked up just 166 points from 21 matches. Ahead of the season, the Titans released their star player and instead opted to induct fresh blood in the team through Siddharth Desai.

"Rahul and Siddharth are both top-class raiders. Siddharth Desai had an excellent debut season last time around and his height is one of his biggest advantages that makes him an excellent raider for us."

While the raiding unit of the Telugu Titans has some skilled raiders, the team's real strength lies in the defensive unit, with Vishal Bhardwaj set to partner Iranian right corner defender Abozar Mohajermighani in the upcoming season. The duo picked up 116 tackle points from 38 matches and will yet again look to put up a potent partnership this time around.

"In the last season, Abozar and me formed an excellent combination. We enjoy playing with each other and ensure that the pressure is eased off each other that goes a long way in bringing about success on the defensive front."

While Rahul Chaudhari's poor show by his lofty standards did indeed impact the team's performances, the defensive unit did not make matters easier as the defenders did commit far too many mistakes for comfort, all a matter of lack of fitness, a point dealt with by Bhardwaj.

"Last season, we made a number of mistakes on all fronts and we were slightly low on fitness. This season, our emphasis has been on improving fitness, improving skill sets and we hope to perform better."

The inclusion of foreign players has certainly lifted the quality of the league but notably, U Mumba's coach from last season Gholamreza Mazandarani had a massive impact on improving players' skills. For this edition, Mazandarani has shifted to the Telugu Titans and Vishal Bhardwaj is thrilled to learn from the Iranian.

"The addition of coach Gholamreza Mazandarani has given a boost to the team outlook as the new coach has brought in his own sets of skills that has given our players a number of ways to execute their strengths on the mat. We are looking forward to learn more from him from this season."

While Siddharth Desai's inclusion attracted a number of eyeballs, yet another purchase from the Titans ended up quite a surprise. The Titans bought the services of USA's Duet Jennings for just his base price, making him the first ever USA-based player to feature in the league. Bhardwaj is looking forward to learning some different skills from Jennings.

"Duet Jennings has not yet joined the camp but I have heard that he is one of the best Rugby players from his country. We are hoping to infuse some of his experience and skill from that sport on the kabaddi mat as well."

Part of Star Sports' initiative to spread the message of the ideologies of the sport, Vishal Bhardwaj signs off as he lays emphasis on the fact that kabaddi is not only about strength but also involves applying the mind to come out on top under pressure.

"Kabaddi is not only about strength but is also a game that demands a lot of thinking. When there is pressure, the need to maintain the right mix of strength and understanding also plays a major part in succeeding."